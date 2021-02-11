Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire butcher hopes St Johnstone will be onto a weiner after he created sausages to celebrate their cup final place.

Alan Pirie is a die-hard Saints supporter and was delighted when they landed a spot in the League Cup final.

But not content with creating a pork and blueberry sausage in honour of the Perth team, Alan also created a peach and black pudding version in honour of their opponents, Livingston.

Alan, who owns James Pirie & Son in Newtyle, said although the fans are unable to attend the game in person he hoped they would tuck in to the bangers while watching on tv.

He said: “I vividly recall being at St Johnstone’s first league cup final at Hampden in 1969,” said Alan.

“Although the result didn’t go our way, it was still a great occasion, never to be forgotten.

“Although the crowds won’t be on the terraces this time, the supporters will be there in spirit while watching the match on tv and enjoying their sausages.”

St Johnstone will face Livingston at the BetFred Scottish League Cup final at Hampden on February 28.

The St Johnstone sausages are available from James Pirie & Sons butcher on Newtyle’s Church Street.

