Table Talk: If you say eh tae a peh, what should and shouldn’t you serve with it?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

It’s British Pie Week and the Food and Drink Team are on a mission to find out what the best pies are – and what you should and shouldn’t serve with them.

To celebrate such an occasion it seemed only fitting that team member and pie aficionado, Brian Stormont, took the lead in discussing what his favourite pie was after declaring his love of the pastry treats earlier this week.

With the event taking place until Sunday (March 7), there is still plenty of time for you to tuck into a delicious pie and top it with, well, whatever you would like.

A popular choice for our pie panel was baked beans, but with a new breed of indulgent artisan pies continuing to grow in popularity, Julia Bryce, Rebecca Shearer and Brian were left debating what they would be best served with them.

There was also controversial talk around pies served up in rolls, which, did you know, there are rules and stipulations around.

You’ll uncover all this and more in this week’s episode of Table Talk and the team has also shared some of their favourite products of the week, including a vibrant gin, vegan confectionary and, much-needed coffee.

In this weeks episode:

For more in this series…