Bowhouse market is opening its doors once again to shoppers: Who are the producers you can expect to see?

For the second time this year, Bowhouse market reopens for local shoppers this weekend. But who is going to be in attendance?

Many of Fife’s finest food and drink producers will be in attendance at Bowhouse in St Monans this weekend, April 10-11, following their successful return to in-person socially distanced shopping on Mother’s Day weekend.

Adhering to current guidelines, only Fife-based traders will be visiting, and locals will be able to shop from a wide variety of independent producers boasting an array of products, including pantry supplies, organic meat, bread, beers and flour.

If you are thinking of attending this weekend, it’s important to note that the market will be adhering to strict government guidelines around Covid-19.

A one-way system will be in operation within the market hall, hand sanitiser points will be available throughout, contactless payments are encouraged and facemasks must be worn inside the market hall.

Here are some of the food and drink producers you can expect to see:

Butchery at Bowhouse

Set up by butcher Sophie Cumber, the Butchery at Bowhouse is based in a space that is open to the public and aims to get people thinking about the whole process of “farm to plate”.

Sophie will have a range of organic pork, lamb, venison and beef available at the market over the weekend, all from the Balcaskie Estate, upon which the Bowhouse is based.

Scotland the Bread

Also based at the Balcaskie Estate, Scotland the Bread is a collaborative project to “build better grain” and remove all the industrial additives and processes that usually occur when making bread.

A group of bakeries and bakers from across Scotland have come together as part of the project, creating flour that promotes nourishment and sustainability. They were even part of a film about Scottish artisan breadmakers in August last year.

East Neuk Market Garden

Set up by Connie Hunter and Tom Booth a couple of years ago, the East Neuk Market Garden‘s produce has become somewhat of a hit in recent months, with local chef Amy Elles admitting she was using some of the garden’s vegetables for her cooking on her recent stint on Great British Menu.

Connie and Tom’s vegetables, salads, herbs and fruits will also be available for market visitors to purchase over the weekend.

Futtle Organic Brewery

One of only two organic breweries in Scotland, Futtle is also based at Bowhouse producing organic beers from locally foraged ingredients in the East Neuk.

Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall will open the doors to their on-site taproom and brewery at the weekend for anyone who wants to purchase some organic beer, natural wine, cider or rum.

Jess Rose Young

Utilising the amazing food from the producers and environment based on-site, Jess Rose Young opened her pop-up bakery at Bowhouse just before Christmas 2020 with locals able to enjoy her delicious freshly-made treats.

As the menu changes every week, we’re yet to find out what will be available at this quirky street food set up over the weekend, but it is sure to be worth stopping off at if you’re visiting the market.

Alice’s Kitchen

One of the visiting producers from outwith the Balcaskie Estate is Crail-based Alice’s Kitchen who creates jams and cordials with delicious Fife-grown berries.

Alice’s Kitchen will have a stall in the market hall this weekend for anyone who wants to welcome a taste of summer berries back into their life.

Set up and ready to go! Looking forward to seeing some of you soon 🍓 Posted by Alice's Kitchen on Saturday, March 13, 2021

Pittenweem Cocoa Tree Cafe

It’s amazing that we have a chocolate shop on our doorstep. If you haven’t tasted sister businesses Pittenweem Chocolate Company or Cocoa Tree Cafe’s cakes, bars or hot chocolates then you’ve possibly taken a wrong turn somewhere along the way.

But heading to see them at Bowhouse over the weekend will definitely set you back on track in no time.

Tempted? Bring one home from Bowhouse. 🍫🍰 Decadent, creamy, and fuss-free, our signature Chocolate Cake is an indulgent… Posted by Cocoa Tree Cafe on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Buddy Kombucha

Kombucha, if you haven’t already tried it, is a fermented sweet or black tea that is often consumed for its many health benefits.

At Bowhouse this weekend, local producers Buddy Kombucha will be on hand with their offering of delicious, unfiltered, raw product.

Other producers at Bowhouse this weekend will be:

From the makers based at Bowhouse all year round:

Fresh vegetables from East Neuk Produce

Fresh flowers from Keeping the Plot

A range of household and pantry supplies from zero-waste store Grain & Sustain

Visiting producers from elsewhere in Fife include:

