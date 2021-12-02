Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From pink prawn crackers to rainbow floors, is this the quirkiest Chinese takeaway in Tayside and Fife?

When it comes to doing things the traditional way, 21-year-old Rebecca Cheuk has other things in mind.
By Julia Bryce
December 2 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Owner Rebecca Cheuk with her mum Carol.

The full-time second year nursing student who is based at the University of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences in Kirkcaldy isn’t just working to achieve a degree, but has also recently launched one of Tayside and Fife’s quirkiest Chinese takeaways.

Her shop on Commercial Street in Kirkcaldy isn’t hard to miss with its striking pink exterior. Not to mention the rainbow eproxy resin floor she has invested £5K into.

Rebecca Cheuk outside her takeaway on Commercial Street, Kirkcaldy.

Opening Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway on Sunday, the young entrepreneur is on a mission to bring takeaways into the 21st Century by offering something different to her customers.

“I wanted to modernise takeaways. I don’t feel like there has been a change in the way takeaways look so wanted to do something unique,” she said.

Some of the interior of the waiting area.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own business. My mum used to work in takeaways when I was younger and I always remember how busy they were, how fast paced it was and the different dishes they would make.

“When we were younger we didn’t have a lot of money so it has always been a thing for me. I got to know Chinese cuisine quite well as I’d end up hanging around where my mum was working.”

Multi-coloured prawn crackers and magic boxes

Open seven days a week from noon to 10.30pm, the takeaway will focus on serving up Chinese dishes.

However, with pink prawn crackers, magic boxes and a range of milkshakes that could put any dessert bar to shame, Rebecca is mixing things up to keep her customers interested.

The magic box.

She added: “I can’t cook myself but I have a team of people who can so I’ll help with other things.

“Our offering is pretty typical Chinese cuisine. It is quite familiar to us and we’ve created the recipes ourselves.

The multi-coloured prawn crackers.

“There are magic boxes which are similar to munchie boxes with a selection of items in them, and there’s Rebecca’s mystery box which is just a selection of things we choose for the customer so it is a surprise. We do ask if they have allergies though!

“It is your popular Chinese dishes as well as mozzarella sticks, ice slushies and milkshakes. We have a range of flavours including Hershy’s, Lotus Biscoff, white Kinder Bueno, peanut M&M’s and more, plus a pink one. I got the inspiration for them from TikTok.”

The pink milkshake.

Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway interior inspiration

Investing a five-figure sum into the business, Rebecca, who lives in Buckhaven and works as a nursing auxiliary at Victoria Hospital, has transformed the former café unit into the “rainbow extravaganza”.

She said: “I like to be creative and do my own thing. I wanted to do something different and make it stand out.

The rainbow floor which cost £5K.

“Pink is my favourite colour and I wanted the space to be inclusive so I have a rainbow floor. Rainbows relate to my work (the NHS) as they associate with us during the pandemic.

“I wanted inside to be attractive so it enticed people in. The floor looks like it has stars on it because of the light. If you put effort into your interior then that effort is emulated in your food offering. If something looks nice you’d want to take a picture, so I am hoping people share lots of pictures of it.”

Rebecca outside her shop.

Operating as a takeaway, Rebecca will introduce tables and seating inside in the future.

Currently her mum, boyfriend and family all help out and she has employed a number of delivery drivers to service the local community.

