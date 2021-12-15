Gleneagles chef Liam Rogers to feel the heat in MasterChef: The Professionals final

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gleneagles chef Liam Rogers is dreaming of getting his hands on the coveted MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 crown after winning a place in the final.

After weeks of intense competition, Liam, 25, will battle it out with Aaron Middleton and Dan Lee in the last round of the BBC cooking show which airs tomorrow night.

The final will see the three remaining contestants being tasked with creating a three-course meal for the judges – Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing, renowned chef Monica Galetti and TV presenter Gregg Wallace.

The winner will get their hands on the coveted MasterChef trophy.

Daniel Marreiros eliminated

Tonight’s episode saw four contestants whittled down to three, as head chef Daniel Marreiros was eliminated from the show.

Each finalist was tasked with reimagining a world-renowned classic dish for the judges, before cooking their own dish for Jean-Philippe Blondet, executive chef at world-renowned three Michelin-starred restaurant Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, inspired by the restaurant’s philosophy.

Liam, 25, has worked under Andrew Fairlie at his two Michelin-starred restaurant in Gleneagles and Sat Bains at his two Michelin-starred restaurant in Nottingham.

He said: “It’s incredible to make the final three.

“I never thought I would get this far. I’m honestly so proud of myself and I put a lot into it.

“I think one of the best experiences has been Jay Rayner’s comment about my mackerel dish being a bobby-dazzler because I hadn’t heard his reactions until I watched the series.”

Liam inspired by his dad

Liam became interested in cooking at the age of six, sitting on the pass of the kitchen in his dad’s restaurant.

He added: “I went on to work for my dad for six years.

“I left at 18 to pursue my cooking career under Andrew Fairlie at his two Michelin-starred restaurant at Gleneagles in Scotland.

“A lot of people have influenced me throughout my career. I wouldn’t be where I am without my dad inspiring me to become a chef.”

He went on: “Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles was truly incredible and the knowledge passed down to you is priceless.

“Stevie McLaughlin, the head chef, was a great mentor and chef Andrew was a big influence on me. I hope to run a restaurant like his one day.”

Dan, 29, who was inspired to cook by his aunt, said: “I feel I’ve pushed to better myself, and to be rewarded with a place in the final three is unbelievable. The show has really taken me out of my comfort zone.

“It’s the first competition I have ever done so it was all a new experience for me, but I thought I might as well go straight in at the deep end.”

‘Lucky and proud’

Aaron, 27, dedicated a dish in finals week to his girlfriend of eight years, who he met in the fish section at work.

He said: “I feel so lucky and proud to have made it to the final three. It’s been a long battle and I’m happy to be where I am today. Just one more push to kick it over the line.

“It’s easy to watch at home and criticise the contestants, but to get in there and put your head on the chopping block in front of the nation – that takes guts of steel.”

The final of the 14th series of MasterChef: The Professionals will air on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.