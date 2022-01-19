Midweek meal: Get a piece of this BOSH! vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You won’t miss dairy cheese in this impressive-looking dinner party dish.

A tarte tatin is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard – and don’t go to the trouble of making your own pastry, as the BOSH! guys recommend using a ready-made sheet from the supermarket.

This dish can easily serve eight for a starter, or if you’re planning on serving it as a main then it will feed four no bother.

BOSH! vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin

Serves 8 as a starter or 4 as a main

Ingredients

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp dairy-free butter

10 sage leaves

7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g), peeled and halved

1 tbsp sugar

2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

20g smoked dairy-free Cheddar

1 x 375g sheet ready­ rolled dairy-free puff pastry

Salt and black pepper

To serve:

Green salad

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Put a 24cm ovenproof frying pan with a lid over a medium-low heat. Make sure you have a board or plate that will fit tightly over the pan. Add the oil, dairy-free butter and the sage leaves to the hot pan. After a couple of minutes, pour off a little of the sage butter into a small bowl and set the crispy sage leaves aside on a sheet of kitchen paper. Add the onion halves to the pan, cut-sides down. Season generously with salt and pepper, sprinkle the sugar over the onions and drizzle over one tablespoon of the balsamic vinegar. Turn down the heat, cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes. Finely grate the cheddar. Build the tart: unroll the pastry and cut it in half widthways to make fitting the pastry into the pan easier. Take the lid off the pan and scatter half the cheese over the onions. Drape the two pieces of pastry over the top to cover the onions (they will overlap in the middle) Carefully tuck the pastry in around the onions, being careful not to burn your fingers on the side of the pan. Prick the pastry all over with a fork and brush the top with the reserved sage butter. Transfer the pan to the hot oven to bake for 25 minutes, until golden brown and puffed up. Serve: remove the pan from the oven (the handle will be hot!). Lay the board or plate over the pan then carefully flip it over to tip out the tart. Drizzle over the remaining balsamic vinegar, reserved cheese and the fried sage leaves. Slice and serve with a simple green salad.

BOSH! On A Budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, priced £16.99. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available now.

