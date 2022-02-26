Mum of two opens new dessert shop in Dundee after discovering her love for baking during lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mum of two opens new dessert shop in Dundee after discovering her love for baking during lockdown

By Mariam Okhai
February 26 2022, 6.00am
Desserts on us owner Louise McHugh.
Desserts on us owner Louise McHugh.

Despite the pandemic, mum of two Louise McHugh is pursuing her dream of running her own dessert and cake shop, Desserts on us.

The mum of two discovered her love for baking in February 2020 whilst working part-time in her private carer job, and baking for the lady she cares for.

Taking on another job carrying out delivery services for another dessert shop made Louise realise she wanted to start her own business, and she invested £5,000 into her new premises.

Speaking to The Courier, Louise said: “I jumped at the chance and went feet first in August 2021. I had a small shop in Lochee House upstairs, but it wasn’t the best location and with the restrictions it was quite quiet.”

Desserts on us owner Louise McHugh.
Desserts on us owner Louise McHugh.

After the passing of her father on new years eve, Louise was struggling to cope until the current shop on Princes Street came up for sale.

She explained: “I have had a lot going on since the first shop opened with my dad passing. When this new shop appeared, it felt like the right time and now everything feels like it is falling into place.”

A treat for the children

Louise intends to have the shop run as a family business, with her mum helping her in the afternoons.

She has found many mothers messaging her online asking to have the shop open after school for their children to enjoy as a treat.

Desserts on us will be open from 12pm today to visit and try the new bakes, and generally will be open from 2pm – 9pm.

Doughnuts available at Desserts on us.
Doughnuts available at Desserts on us.

What is available to order?

Available for both online ordering through the Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as in the shop, desserts can be both collected and delivered.

All desserts are made on site by Louise and the selection includes waffles, mini doughnuts, crepes, pancakes, churros, brownies and cupcakes. As well as this there will be sweets and chocolate lollipops from other sweet suppliers.

Louise intends to also have luxury milkshakes available to enjoy as well as tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Build your own DIY waffles, crepes or pancakes will be available for £4.50, or luxury options are available for £5.50, with prices for other bakes varying between £2 – £7.

Open times: 2pm – 9pm

Address: 193 Princes Street, Dundee, DD4 6DQ

