Mum of two opens new dessert shop in Dundee after discovering her love for baking during lockdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite the pandemic, mum of two Louise McHugh is pursuing her dream of running her own dessert and cake shop, Desserts on us.

The mum of two discovered her love for baking in February 2020 whilst working part-time in her private carer job, and baking for the lady she cares for.

Taking on another job carrying out delivery services for another dessert shop made Louise realise she wanted to start her own business, and she invested £5,000 into her new premises.

Speaking to The Courier, Louise said: “I jumped at the chance and went feet first in August 2021. I had a small shop in Lochee House upstairs, but it wasn’t the best location and with the restrictions it was quite quiet.”

After the passing of her father on new years eve, Louise was struggling to cope until the current shop on Princes Street came up for sale.

She explained: “I have had a lot going on since the first shop opened with my dad passing. When this new shop appeared, it felt like the right time and now everything feels like it is falling into place.”

A treat for the children

Louise intends to have the shop run as a family business, with her mum helping her in the afternoons.

She has found many mothers messaging her online asking to have the shop open after school for their children to enjoy as a treat.

Desserts on us will be open from 12pm today to visit and try the new bakes, and generally will be open from 2pm – 9pm.

What is available to order?

Available for both online ordering through the Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as in the shop, desserts can be both collected and delivered.

All desserts are made on site by Louise and the selection includes waffles, mini doughnuts, crepes, pancakes, churros, brownies and cupcakes. As well as this there will be sweets and chocolate lollipops from other sweet suppliers.

Louise intends to also have luxury milkshakes available to enjoy as well as tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Build your own DIY waffles, crepes or pancakes will be available for £4.50, or luxury options are available for £5.50, with prices for other bakes varying between £2 – £7.

Open times: 2pm – 9pm

Address: 193 Princes Street, Dundee, DD4 6DQ

More from food and drink…