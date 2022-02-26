Why families are leaving Freuchie as neighbours fight on to protect flood-struck Fife village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why families are leaving Freuchie as neighbours fight on to protect flood-struck Fife village

By Scott Milne
February 26 2022, 6.30am
freuchie flooding
Linda Hutchinson, one of the residents who has stayed at Freuchie Mill, despite years of flooding worries.

Families are leaving Freuchie because of bad flooding.

People in the Fife village have faced several severe floods, with one particularly bad incident in 2020 scaring away three families.

The residents who have stayed behind feel Fife Council officials are not taking their concerns seriously enough.

freuchie flooding
Residents in Freuchie Mill suffered extensive damage to their homes in August 2020 due to flooding.

I spoke to one of the families who left in the wake of the 2020 flood.

And I spent an afternoon with two other village households to learn about how they’re trying to fight back.

The young family scared away from their ‘ideal’ first home

Caitlyn and Darren McAleese moved to Freuchie Mill in 2015.

But flooding has forced them out of their home.

Estate agents told them flooding issues had been “sorted out”.

But their worst nightmare came true in August 2020 when heavy rain made it into their home and badly damaged the ground floor.

The flooding in August 2020 at Freuchie Mill.

The couple escaped with their son Finn – who was two-years old at the time.

They say their dog had to swim out because the water was too high for his paws to reach the floor.

freuchie flooding
The McAleese home.

The family lived in Airbnb accommodation for more than six months while workers repaired the house.

The family moved back for a short period, but it was not to be.

Do flood-struck couple regret leaving Freuchie?

Caitlyn and Darren returned to Kirkcaldy, where they lived before Freuchie.

Do they regret leaving?

“Not at all,” Caitlyn said.

freuchie flooding
The McAleese kitchen.

“We miss the people. It’s a lovely place, but it’s not worth the stress of dealing with more flooding.”

Caitlyn thinks Fife Council should be doing a lot more to protect homes.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to them to do something about it.

“But they won’t even meet us halfway.

freuchie flooding
Flooding destroyed the ground floor of Caitlyn and Darren’s home.

“My husband built a concrete wall for a neighbour to help them so it’s not like we’re not willing to do something ourselves.

“No one from the council was in touch throughout the whole ordeal.”

Living with flooding at Freuchie Mill

Some of the worst flooding the area has seen is at Freuchie Mill, which is to the east of the village across the busy A92.

About 10 homes have frequently faced flooding here.

I met Duncan and Linda Hutchinson in their home. The married couple have lived there for 11 years.

During the 2020 event they had water two-feet high in their home. They were forced out for five months while the ground floor was completely rebuilt.

Freuchie flooding
A washed out Freuchie Mill.

The pressure of the water was so great the conservatory floor “floated” off ground level.

Like the McAleese family, an estate agent told them flooding problems “had all been sorted”.

Flooding has now caused about £22,000 worth of damage to their home.

It’s stressful when it starts raining. It’s scary and causes lots of sleepless nights.”

Linda Hutchinson

But despite their ordeal, they are determined to stay in their “dream home”.

They say biggest risk is surface water running downhill from Lomond Hills.

freuchie flooding
Linda Hutchinson.

Linda said: “It’s stressful when it starts raining. It’s scary and causes lots of sleepless nights.

“When it rains heavily, you’re on alert whether to move the car so it doesn’t get damaged or washed away.

“This has happened many times.”

Linda tells me at least three families have moved away since 2020, each of them blaming flooding.

A small burn causing big problems

Jim and Diane Mullen live with the same issues.

The couple are working with a “broken” flood barrier on a footbridge near their home, where they have lived for about three decades.

They first experienced major flooding in 2008, and again in 2020, when a nearby burn burst its banks.

freuchie flooding
The Mullens and a neighbour racing to clear away flood water from their home.

Jim said: “People have protected their homes, however it is not enough in these unpredictable times.

“We need joined up thinking and action.”

What is the council doing about flooding in Freuchie?

Fife Council service manager Ross Speirs said the local authority always work with communities in flood-prone areas.

But he warns that “unfortunately” there is often no “quick fix”.

“We have been working with Freuchie residents in relation to various flooding incidents there. More flood pods have been put in place.

“Proposals are being developed to mitigate for future flood risks in the area.”

