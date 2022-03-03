Dundee’s Adam Handling to take on Great British Menu final as he wins Scottish heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee’s Adam Handling to take on Great British Menu final as he wins Scottish heat

It was a close call, but Dundee-born Adam Handling finally secured himself a place in Great British Menu's regional finals following his Scottish triumph tonight.
By Julia Bryce
March 3 2022, 9.01pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Adam Handling in the kitchen.
Adam Handling in the kitchen.

It was a close call, but Dundee-born Adam Handling finally secured himself a place in Great British Menu’s regional finals following his Scottish triumph tonight.

He cooked head-to-head with Stuart Rolsten from Edinburgh in the banquet round of the Scottish heat to secure his spot in the final where he will cook off against chefs from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The panel of judges included two-starred Michelin chef Tom Kerridge, chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble.

Scottish impressionist and comedian, Rory Bremner, was the special guest judge.

From left: Ed Gamble, Rory Bremner, Andi Oliver, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge.

Throughout the week the chefs all cooked for judge and three time Great British Menu winner Richard Corrigan, and it was Stuart who led the competition throughout the week with 34 points, one more than Adam.

But it was Adam who prevailed in impressing the new panel of pallets to take home the win.

He said: “I’m going to be sick, my whole body feels so numb. I really appreciate that, it is super amazing.

Stuart Ralston and Adam Handling.

“Words can’t express how amazing I feel. My dishes really did mean a lot to me and I am so glad what I was trying to build on a plate, people understood when they were eating it. I feel incredible.”

The food

In tonight’s banquet episode Adam and Stuart had to prepare their canape, starter, fish course, main, pre-dessert, and dessert again.

This year’s theme for Great British Menu is in celebration of 100 years of television broadcasting.

Both canapes went down well, however it was Stuart’s starter inspired by TV series Coast which stood out the most to the judges receiving 36 points. Adam scored 34.

Nisha and Tom Kerridge retrieving Adam’s starter inspired by The Beechgrove Garden.

For the fish course, Adam had to make a different variation of his lobster dish to accommodate Tom’s shellfish allergy. The chef was put under pressure and got emotional when plating his lobster claws on skewers as they were too hot to serve.

However, after host Andi Oliver spoke with him, the chef got one of the servers to bring them to the judges just in time. While Rory and Nisha managed to collect theirs without burning themselves, Ed Gamble swore after burning himself taking his one from Nisha.

His starter scored 34 while Stuart’s achieved 27.

Stuart plating.

As for mains, Tom said Adam’s was “one of the most intense, incredible bits of cooking” he had had in a long time and the judges scored it 37.

They also commented on how well Stuart had captured and showcased Scotland’s larder with his Game of Thrones-themed offering, scoring it 32.

For his pre-dessert, Adam adapted his teacake which was inspired by Still Game for something a little more refreshing following Richard Corrigan and Lorna McNee’s feedback, while Stuart stuck with his original sorbet with meringue dish nodding to Scot Squad.

Rory Bremner tucking into Adam’s pre-dessert.

It was Adam’s pre-dessert that impressed and won the approval of every judge.

He continued to go on and wow them with his The Crystal Maze dessert which paid homage to the adventure game show.

After Andi wheeled in the final piece to the puzzle, the judges could then tuck into the completed dish with their very own chocolates shaped as crystals. It received a score of 29.

Stuart’s twist on a banana split inspired by Sir Billy Connelly also proved a hit, but didn’t impress as much.

Ed Gamble collecting the chocolate crystals as part of Adam’s dessert.

Representing his home country

Adam had previously participated in the show and had made it to the finals, only to be pitted for the top spot by Michael Bremner in 2016.

However, he will now go on to represent Scotland in the next round.

“I remember that feeling of not having my name called out, it felt like a dagger to the heart,” said Adam.

Tom said that is was Adam’s consistency across his menu and good produced cooked simply was why he was crowned the winner.

The Great British Menu final will air mid-March where Adam will go up against eight other chefs from the South West, the North West, Wales, Central, the London South/East area, the North East and Northern Ireland.

For more local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier