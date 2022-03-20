From tyres to doughnuts: Khandy Shop owner Sohail is running rings round Dundee’s dessert market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
From tyres to doughnuts: Khandy Shop owner Sohail is running rings round Dundee’s dessert market

By Mariam Okhai
March 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 20 2022, 10.02am
Khandy Shop
The Khandy Shop is Dundee's only create-your-own-doughnut place

From tires to doughnuts, Dundee entrepreneur Sohail Khan hopes to add his Khandy Shop to the list of must-try dessert places in Dundee.

For Dundee-born entrepreneur Sohail, 28, the pandemic was an eye opener into the gap in the Dundee food and drink scene.

Having seen another family-run takeaway business Charlie Khans continue to thrive despite the restrictions, Sohail decided to open his own dessert shop next door.

Speaking with Sohail, he said: “It is a career change for me, as previously I was in the tire industry. It is a totally different career path but I am coping well.

“Food is thriving right now. If you look at the pandemic, food was the only thing that was thriving.”

Outside the Khandy Shop.
Wild response

From the initial idea to opening last week, Sohail has found the Dundee community to be very positive towards his new venture.

“I opened the shop because there was a gap in the market in the area,” he said. “We have everything in Dundee apart from something sweet.

“I did a bit of market research and it came back positive so we cracked on and took the risk.

“We have had a wild response, with doughnuts being the most popular seller. Everyone is raving about the doughnuts.”

Inside the Khandy Shop.
With a small team, Sohail is managing the popularity of the venue since opening.

“We are testing the water and getting used to the work force we need, but we’ve had a positive response. Everyone in Dundee seems to like it.

“It is a thriving business and we have a good following online too.”

Sohail hopes with the trademarked catchy name they will be able to expand further in Dundee and surrounding areas.

What is available at the Khandy Shop?

Trying to offer a dessert for everyone, the eatery serves churros, waffles, doughnuts, sundaes, cakes, ice cream, milkshakes, cookie dough, tango ice blast, a selection of pick-and-mix sweets and more.

The venue is the first of its kind in Dundee with their signature ‘create your own doughnuts’ which are baked and made fresh to order.

‘Create your own’ doughnuts.

As well as this, currently the Khandy Shop is the only venue in Dundee serving freshly made Karak Chai for the customers to enjoy.

Situation directed next to Charlie Khans and The Silvery Tay, the shop is located on Charleston Drive and is open Monday to Sunday, from 4pm-11pm.

Address: 89 Charleston Drive, Dundee, DD2 2HB

