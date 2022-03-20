From tyres to doughnuts: Khandy Shop owner Sohail is running rings round Dundee’s dessert market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From tires to doughnuts, Dundee entrepreneur Sohail Khan hopes to add his Khandy Shop to the list of must-try dessert places in Dundee.

For Dundee-born entrepreneur Sohail, 28, the pandemic was an eye opener into the gap in the Dundee food and drink scene.

Having seen another family-run takeaway business Charlie Khans continue to thrive despite the restrictions, Sohail decided to open his own dessert shop next door.

Speaking with Sohail, he said: “It is a career change for me, as previously I was in the tire industry. It is a totally different career path but I am coping well.

“Food is thriving right now. If you look at the pandemic, food was the only thing that was thriving.”

Wild response

From the initial idea to opening last week, Sohail has found the Dundee community to be very positive towards his new venture.

“I opened the shop because there was a gap in the market in the area,” he said. “We have everything in Dundee apart from something sweet.

“I did a bit of market research and it came back positive so we cracked on and took the risk.

“We have had a wild response, with doughnuts being the most popular seller. Everyone is raving about the doughnuts.”

With a small team, Sohail is managing the popularity of the venue since opening.

“We are testing the water and getting used to the work force we need, but we’ve had a positive response. Everyone in Dundee seems to like it.

“It is a thriving business and we have a good following online too.”

Sohail hopes with the trademarked catchy name they will be able to expand further in Dundee and surrounding areas.

What is available at the Khandy Shop?

Trying to offer a dessert for everyone, the eatery serves churros, waffles, doughnuts, sundaes, cakes, ice cream, milkshakes, cookie dough, tango ice blast, a selection of pick-and-mix sweets and more.

The venue is the first of its kind in Dundee with their signature ‘create your own doughnuts’ which are baked and made fresh to order.

As well as this, currently the Khandy Shop is the only venue in Dundee serving freshly made Karak Chai for the customers to enjoy.

Situation directed next to Charlie Khans and The Silvery Tay, the shop is located on Charleston Drive and is open Monday to Sunday, from 4pm-11pm.

Address: 89 Charleston Drive, Dundee, DD2 2HB

