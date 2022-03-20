Disgusting Arbroath Harbour photo shows why you should never flush wet wipes down the toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Disgusting Arbroath Harbour photo shows why you should never flush wet wipes down the toilet

By Peter John Meiklem
March 20 2022, 6.00am
Wet wipes being removed from the sewer at Arbroath Harbour
Wet wipes being removed from the sewer at Arbroath Harbour

Manky wet wipes blocking local sewers prompted more than 5,000 call outs last year in Tayside and Fife.

Scottish water engineers cleared thousands of blocked drains in 2021 with Fife recording the highest number of incidents in the whole of Scotland – 2,707.

The above picture shows the result of a blockage at Arbroath Harbour.

Lewis Deas is Scottish Water’s waste water operations manager for the east.

He is highlighting the figures in a bid to make people think twice before they flush wipes down the toilet.

He said the damaging effects reach much further than the sewer beneath people’s feet

“When wipes of any kind are flushed down the loo they don’t just block pipes.

“They can also cause flooding. They also pollute our rivers, seas and beaches, and can harm marine wildlife.

“Not only that, but around 90% of the 11 billion wipes used in the UK every year contain plastic.

“That means they take much longer to break down and deposit microplastics into the environment.”

Why are wet wipes causing problems?

Wet wipes are common bathroom items, often used for personal hygiene or in childcare.

Scottish Water’s Nature Calls campaign is urging the Scottish and UK governments to ban all wipes made from plastic.

wet wipes in Scone
Wet wipes removed from the drain in Scone, Perthshire.

Marine Conservation Society research shows wipes are now the most common cause of beach pollution.

Lewis said people in Tayside and Fife could help address this now by binning their wipes, rather than flushing them.

“We’re calling on the governments to ban plastic wipes altogether.

“We’re also asking people in Tayside to bin any wipes that they use – even those marked ‘Fine to Flush’.

“It’s time for everyone to work together to bin the wipes to protect the environment.”

There were a total of around 37,200 blockages across Scotland in 2021 – up by more than 1,500 the previous year.

Fife recorded the highest number in Scotland at 2,707.

In Tayside, Scottish Water attended 976 chokes in Perth and Kinross, 677 in Dundee, and in Angus the figure was 578.

Around 80 percent of the blockages attended by Scottish Water contain wipes.

The cost of attending each sewer choke is on average £118. This means the cost of cleaning chokes across Scotland was about £4.4 million in the past year.

A Scottish Government spokesman said they supported the campaign.

“We are pursuing proposals to ban some of the most problematic single-use plastic items, such as straws and plastic cutlery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]