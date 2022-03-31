Dundee chef Adam Handling loses final chance to serve at Great British Menu banquet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee chef Adam Handling loses final chance to serve at Great British Menu banquet

By Mariam Okhai
March 31 2022, 9.59pm Updated: April 1 2022, 6.07am
Adam Handling came sixth for dessert on The Great British Menu 2022.
Dundee-born chef Adam Handling lost his final chance to serve at the Great British Menu banquet after finishing sixth in Thursday night’s episode.

It has been an arduous road to the finals for Adam, who took the Scottish regional crown after knocking out compatriots Calum Montgomery, Stuart Ralston and Fraser Smith.

And there was disappointment for the Scot in the latest instalment of the BBC2 show as he failed to win over judges Tom Kerridge, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and special guest Huw Edwards.

Great British Menu final
Judges, from left to right, Ed Gamble, Huw Edwards, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge.

Contestants were asked to create a dessert course inspired by 100 years of broadcasting.

In his fourth TV appearance of the week, Adam produced a dish titled ‘Where there’s a wheel there’s a way’ – inspired by legendary TV game show The Crystal Maze.

It also involved the judges each having to retrieve their crystal, which they then enjoyed alongside the other elements.

Ice cool

Earlier the 33-year-old vowed to “go out kicking and screaming”.

His dessert was a sugar crystal filled with a miso mousse filling, alongside a millet cake with ground almonds and tapioca.

Using meringue and dried ice, he created a mellow sweet snow and added sour cherries in an attempt to bring up his score from the original 29 he received in the heats.

Great British Menu
Crystal maze inspired dish.

Despite his best efforts, the judges were split on their views of the dish, with Huw finding the “filling in the crystal bland” and the miso mousse too “thick”.

Nisha, on the other hand, enjoyed the density of the mousse but Tom found “the sour cherries too sour” and the cake “too dense”.

They all agreed the crystal was the highlight of the dish but it wasn’t to be for Adam whose TV dream, for now, is over.

Adam Handling is out of the competition.
Four chefs move on to the banquet, including Spencer Metzger, Chris McClurg, Nathan Davies and Sally Abe.

Adam congratulated the quartet, adding: “Done now, ready for my bed.”

