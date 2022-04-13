The Wee Churros Corner serves up traditional Spanish churros and hot chocolate by Dundee’s Waterfront

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After missing their home traditions, owners Pablo Casado (32) and partner Clara Campo (36) decided to open their food truck The Wee Churros Corner in October 2021.

Located opposite the Apex Hotel at City Quay, the couple are bringing a unique street food offering to the Dundee food and drink scene, offering up delicious freshly made churros and hot chocolate.

The family-owned business is open seven days a week from noon to 6pm and aims to create an authentic and high-quality breakfast experience for their customers.

Using machinery they sourced from their home country Spain, the pair, along with two staff members serve up the authentic dishes to hungry customers looking for something sweet and savoury.

Traditional churros

In Spain, it is part of the culture to enjoy churros for breakfast along with a cup of hot chocolate with friends or family.

Pablo was inspired by his own childhood to recreate the experience, and wanted to share a nugget of his culture with the people of Dundee.

He said: “When I was young, my dad used to go get the churros in the morning and then we would have a breakfast.

“It is a cultural, family thing.”

Making the dough daily to ensure each churro is made fresh, The Wee Churros Corner serves a mix of toppings for customers to customise their food.

Toppings can vary with from cheese sauce, pesto or salsa brava and sweet alternatives including white chocolate, Nutella and Biscoff.

Sweet churros with sugar, or cinnamon and sugar are also available to purchase in portions of five for £3 or eight for £4, with the option to add cream, sauce and a topping for £1.

Savoury churros with a sauce and topping can be bought in portions of five for £4 or eight for £5.

Thick and creamy hot chocolate

Customers also rave about the hot chocolate the couple also serve up to accompany their churros.

It is made by heating milk, adding in real chocolate pieces to melt, and then thickened using cornstarch.

This creates a creamy drink to dip the churros into, with the hot chocolate not being too sugary to balance out the sweetness.

“The hot chocolate is something you cannot find anywhere in Dundee,” said Pablo.

“Our hot chocolate is very thick because the traditional way of having churros is by coating the plain churros with sugar and cinnamon, and then dipping them into the hot chocolate.”

It is priced at £2.50 with the option to enjoy a VIP hot chocolate topped with cream, marshmallows and chocolate flakes for £3.

A taste of Spain

The couple have invested a large amount of time to ensure they are offering the highest quality of items.

As a result, the street food truck is giving those who visit a real taste of Spain.

Pablo said: “I am very proud of the quality we are serving. We have invested a lot of time in training our staff so that Dundee can have proper churros.

“I have so many people from Spain who, even after their first bite of the churros, say they feel a little bit closer to home.”

From Segovia to Dundee

After completing their education as teachers in Segovia, the couple wanted to travel elsewhere to work. Due to their love of nature, they picked Dundee in Scotland from the map.

Pablo said: “We didn’t know anyone or anything. My wife and I drove all the way from Segovia in Spain to Dundee and stayed in a hostel in Blairgowrie.”

Since then, they have made a life for themselves in the city with their two Dundee-born children Leo and Mateo.

Both Pablo and Clara are full-time teachers in Dundee, with Pablo working with special needs children and Clara working as a primary teacher.

The duo had the food truck’s artwork created by local artist Oscar from Odom Walls & Stucco, who used textures to design the front of the trailer with all the famous landmarks in Dundee.

They did this so that the children Pablo teaches would be able to touch and feel the landmarks of Dundee, making the churros experience by the waterfront more inclusive for everyone.

Events and outdoor seating

The Wee Churros Corner is available to hire for corporate events and weddings, but despite having many offers, has not committed to festivals yet.

Pablo explained: “We are a wee trailer, and we are creating a brand and unique businesses which aims to offer very basic items with a high quality.”

The pair hope to add seating around the food truck so that customers can enjoy their churros by the trailer in the summer months.

