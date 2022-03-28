‘Doing one thing, really well’: Fife food truck Mac Love takes popular comfort dish to Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Doing one thing, really well’: Fife food truck Mac Love takes popular comfort dish to Edinburgh

By Mariam Okhai
March 28 2022, 12.35pm Updated: March 28 2022, 1.14pm
Jo Doherty and Peter Dougal, owners of Mac Love.

Known for their famous mac and cheese, Tayport business Mac Love is growing beyond Fife with a permanent location outside St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Located on Little King Street alongside other vendors including Churros Baby?, Harajuku Kitchen and Café Camino, Mac Love has taken a permanent location to offer the people of Edinburgh a new street food option.

The street food truck officially opened today at midday and will be serving up a similar menu to the one in Tayport, with a few additional options and a St James Quarter special.

Speaking with owner Jo Doherty, she explained: “It will be fully focused on the mac and cheese pots. We are doing one thing and doing it really well.”

Jo Doherty and Peter Dougal, owners of Mac Love.

Why Edinburgh?

“I think Edinburgh chose us,” Jo explained. “It is not something we went after, it is something that fell into our laps.

“They reached out and said we would be perfect for the location. So we checked it out and thought it is definitely something that could work and would be great.

“St James Quarter is gorgeous and it’s got a great reputation already, so we wanted to be part of it.”

Run by Jo and a separate Edinburgh team, the new location will be open seven days a week from noon to 5pm, with the hours potentially extending to 6pm with the longer summer days.

“I think this will be an up for us, and a nice opportunity to put our name out there,” explained Jo.

Tayport location and future plans

Despite being closed for the next two weeks to help launch their Edinburgh venture, the Tayport street food truck will still remain open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm for the Fife community to enjoy.

Jo commented: “We wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now without all those supportive customers we had in Tayport.

“Tayport is our backbone and is really important to us. Anything else like St James Quarter is a bonus.”

Mac Love street food truck in Tayport.

Mac Love is also due to be present at a number of festivals this year in Inverness and other cities, with announcements appearing on their social media in the coming months.

On future plans, Jo said: “I think we will focus on St James Quarter and the festivals we are attending, and see what else comes up.”

