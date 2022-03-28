‘Doing one thing, really well’: Fife food truck Mac Love takes popular comfort dish to Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Known for their famous mac and cheese, Tayport business Mac Love is growing beyond Fife with a permanent location outside St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Located on Little King Street alongside other vendors including Churros Baby?, Harajuku Kitchen and Café Camino, Mac Love has taken a permanent location to offer the people of Edinburgh a new street food option.

The street food truck officially opened today at midday and will be serving up a similar menu to the one in Tayport, with a few additional options and a St James Quarter special.

Speaking with owner Jo Doherty, she explained: “It will be fully focused on the mac and cheese pots. We are doing one thing and doing it really well.”

Why Edinburgh?

“I think Edinburgh chose us,” Jo explained. “It is not something we went after, it is something that fell into our laps.

“They reached out and said we would be perfect for the location. So we checked it out and thought it is definitely something that could work and would be great.

“St James Quarter is gorgeous and it’s got a great reputation already, so we wanted to be part of it.”

Run by Jo and a separate Edinburgh team, the new location will be open seven days a week from noon to 5pm, with the hours potentially extending to 6pm with the longer summer days.

“I think this will be an up for us, and a nice opportunity to put our name out there,” explained Jo.

Tayport location and future plans

Despite being closed for the next two weeks to help launch their Edinburgh venture, the Tayport street food truck will still remain open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm for the Fife community to enjoy.

Jo commented: “We wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now without all those supportive customers we had in Tayport.

“Tayport is our backbone and is really important to us. Anything else like St James Quarter is a bonus.”

Mac Love is also due to be present at a number of festivals this year in Inverness and other cities, with announcements appearing on their social media in the coming months.

On future plans, Jo said: “I think we will focus on St James Quarter and the festivals we are attending, and see what else comes up.”

More from food and drink…