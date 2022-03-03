The 6 must-try street food trucks in the Tayside and Fife area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The 6 must-try street food trucks in the Tayside and Fife area

If you enjoy good food on the go then why not try out these food trucks in Tayside and Fife?
By Jennifer McLaren
March 3 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 4 2022, 8.52am
Chris Heather and Melodie Paterson sit outside their Heather Street Food van
If you enjoy good food on the go then why not try out these food trucks in Tayside and Fife?

From pizza, mac and cheese, fish and chips and churros, to delicious coffee and doughnuts, there’s a local street food truck that can satisfy your every wish.

These small businesses operate in all weathers and keep their customers up to date about their specials (and whereabouts) via their social media pages.

So, if you find yourself out and about in Dundee or just over the bridge in Newport, why not pay some a visit?

Heather Street Food

Located outside Dundee’s V&A Heather Street Food serves up hot, fresh doughnuts and “feel good” bagels daily.

They also offer locally-ground coffee in the form of Brewery Lane, which is another arm of the successful business.

Launched by couple Chris and Melodie Heather in 2019 the little truck is one of the go-to places for food in Dundee’s cultural quarter.

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

Mac Love

If you love macaroni cheese then you’re certain to love Mac Love.

Serving up their tasty wares every weekend against the backdrop of the the River Tay, partners Jo Doherty and Peter Dougal also attend festivals and events.

Choose from loaded mac ‘n’ cheese options including the Mac Love, which comes with three cheeses, croutons and a sprinkling of Parmesan.

Address: Tayport Road, Dundee, Newport-on-Tay, DD6 8QX – and other venues

Fallone’s pizzas and gelato

Serving up freshly-made woodfire pizza (and, if you’re lucky, gelato) Fallone’s pop up in various locations throughout the year.

They normally have a run at Monifieth’s Blue Seaway during the warmer months and keep customers informed via their social media pages.

Fallone’s can also be found at public events as well as private occasions such as weddings.

If you’re a fan of meatballs, the Polpette pizza is a must-try.

Address: Blue Seaway, Riverview Drive, Monifieth, Dundee, DD5 4NH – and other venues

The Wee Churros Corner

What could be better than authentic Spanish churros served out of a specially-renovated trailer?

The Wee Churros Corner can be found at Dundee’s City Quay offering up the sweet Spanish delicacy as well as hot, thick chocolate for dipping and barista-style coffees.

Add on sauces such as white chocolate or toffee and toppings like chocolate flakes, marshmallows or Oreos.

Address: City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA

Wild Fire Pizza

Based just across the bridge in Newport, Wild Fire Pizza is run by former chef John King out of a converted vintage horsebox

It pops up to serve authentic wood fired Neapolitan-style pizza in various locations as well catering at events and private gatherings.

You’ll also find sweet treats such as tray bakes and coffee on offer.

Address: West Road, Newport-On-Tay, DD6 8HH – and other venues

M&G’s On the Road

Serving up fish suppers to people across the Tayside area, M&G’s vans can be found in various different locations each week.

There are regular slots in areas such as Birkhill, Carnoustie and Wellbank and they can also be found catering at events and gatherings.

They fry up fresh fish from Arbroath supplier D Spink & Sons.

Find out where they’ll be next via their Facebook page.

Address: Various venues

