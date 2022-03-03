The 6 must-try street food trucks in the Tayside and Fife area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you enjoy good food on the go then why not try out these food trucks in Tayside and Fife?

From pizza, mac and cheese, fish and chips and churros, to delicious coffee and doughnuts, there’s a local street food truck that can satisfy your every wish.

These small businesses operate in all weathers and keep their customers up to date about their specials (and whereabouts) via their social media pages.

So, if you find yourself out and about in Dundee or just over the bridge in Newport, why not pay some a visit?

Heather Street Food

Located outside Dundee’s V&A Heather Street Food serves up hot, fresh doughnuts and “feel good” bagels daily.

They also offer locally-ground coffee in the form of Brewery Lane, which is another arm of the successful business.

Launched by couple Chris and Melodie Heather in 2019 the little truck is one of the go-to places for food in Dundee’s cultural quarter.

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

Mac Love

If you love macaroni cheese then you’re certain to love Mac Love.

Serving up their tasty wares every weekend against the backdrop of the the River Tay, partners Jo Doherty and Peter Dougal also attend festivals and events.

Choose from loaded mac ‘n’ cheese options including the Mac Love, which comes with three cheeses, croutons and a sprinkling of Parmesan.

Address: Tayport Road, Dundee, Newport-on-Tay, DD6 8QX – and other venues

Fallone’s pizzas and gelato

Serving up freshly-made woodfire pizza (and, if you’re lucky, gelato) Fallone’s pop up in various locations throughout the year.

They normally have a run at Monifieth’s Blue Seaway during the warmer months and keep customers informed via their social media pages.

Fallone’s can also be found at public events as well as private occasions such as weddings.

If you’re a fan of meatballs, the Polpette pizza is a must-try.

Address: Blue Seaway, Riverview Drive, Monifieth, Dundee, DD5 4NH – and other venues

The Wee Churros Corner

What could be better than authentic Spanish churros served out of a specially-renovated trailer?

The Wee Churros Corner can be found at Dundee’s City Quay offering up the sweet Spanish delicacy as well as hot, thick chocolate for dipping and barista-style coffees.

Add on sauces such as white chocolate or toffee and toppings like chocolate flakes, marshmallows or Oreos.

Address: City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA

Wild Fire Pizza

Based just across the bridge in Newport, Wild Fire Pizza is run by former chef John King out of a converted vintage horsebox

It pops up to serve authentic wood fired Neapolitan-style pizza in various locations as well catering at events and private gatherings.

You’ll also find sweet treats such as tray bakes and coffee on offer.

Address: West Road, Newport-On-Tay, DD6 8HH – and other venues

M&G’s On the Road

Serving up fish suppers to people across the Tayside area, M&G’s vans can be found in various different locations each week.

There are regular slots in areas such as Birkhill, Carnoustie and Wellbank and they can also be found catering at events and gatherings.

They fry up fresh fish from Arbroath supplier D Spink & Sons.

Find out where they’ll be next via their Facebook page.

Address: Various venues