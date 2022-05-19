Recipe: Tropical Pina Colada cake to get you in the mood for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Recipe: Tropical Pina Colada cake to get you in the mood for summer

This tropical Pina Colada cake has everything a citrus lover could want in a dessert.
By Julia Bryce
May 19 2022, 11.45am Updated: May 19 2022, 1.57pm
A light and moist sponge cake gets topped with a luscious pineapple and coconut buttercream.

This cake is perfect for a lighter dessert or for those who prefer fruity bakes to chocolate.

It has become my go-to base cake recipe, which I edit with fruits and juice depending on what flavour I’m going for. You could use fresh or tinned pineapple for the juice, and I recommend some orange extract as it adds more of a fruity flavour (I find pineapple can get lost in the cake).

Florence Stanton, Tasting Thyme blogger.

The cake batter may look curdled at some stages, but keep with it until all the flour is added and you’ll see it come together.

The prep time for this cake is 25 minutes and around 40 minutes to bake.

To make smaller, using an 8 inch square/circular tin (which I did on occasion during lockdown), you’ll want to divide the quantities by 1.5, and half the amount of buttercream. Also you may want to add 5-10 mins of bake time if just using one tin.

Tropical Pina Colada cake

Serves 12 

Ingredients

  • 165g butter, softened
  • 270g granulated sugar
  • 5 medium eggs
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tsp orange extract
  • 90ml pineapple juice (from the tin or fresh are fine)
  • 360ml milk
  • 425g plain flour
  • 3 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda

For the buttercream:

  • 200g butter, softened
  • 4 tbsp pineapple juice
  • 2 tsp orange extract
  • 4 tbsp desiccated coconut
  • 400g icing sugar

To decorate:

  • Fresh pineapple
  • Shredded coconut

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line/grease two 9 inch round tins.
  2. In a large bowl/the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the butter and granulated sugar on a medium speed. For real creaming, this should be about 3-5 minutes with an electric/stand mixer. Add the eggs, one at a time, then add the vanilla and orange extract.
  3. Add the pineapple juice and combine again. The mixture may begin to look a little curdled, due to all the citrus/liquid/eggs etc. but stick with it!
  4. Combine the flour with the baking soda and baking powder in a small bowl. Add a third of this and a third of the milk, mix until all combined. Then repeat with remaining flour and milk. The mixture will be fairly smooth and should pour easily.
  5. Pour evenly into the tins and bake for 35-40 minutes/until a skewer comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack before making the buttercream.
  6. Making the buttercream: First whisk the butter on a high speed with an electric mixer (or whisk attachment in a stand mixer). Add the pineapple juice, orange extract, coconut and half of the icing sugar. Mix on high until icing sugar is incorporated, then add the remaining amount.
  7. Mix until everything comes together in glorious golden waves.
    Ensure the buttercream is thick enough to spread, if not, add more icing sugar.
  8. Spread this over the cake and decorate as desired. Serve immediately.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

