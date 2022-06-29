Too Good To Go: Was the 40-minute round trip to St Andrews’ Zest Cafe worth the £3.50 bargain?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last week I made a 40-minute round trip to St Andrews to pick up my latest Too Good To Go bag.

A 20-minute drive away from Dundee, its not somewhere I usually frequent after work, but having never visited Zest Café, I thought grabbing a discounted bag from them would be worthwhile.

At £3.50 I was hoping the contents within would be worth the time and money spent, so when I saw a bag on the food waste app, I couldn’t help myself.

It was a gorgeous sunny day and after taking some pictures, I went inside to find the team cleaning up for closing time.

I let them know I was here to pick up my order and was handed a brown bag with a bunch of mystery items inside.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

I found three baguettes which had been made fresh that day by the staff.

St Andrews is known for being an affluent town and I figured at least one baguette alone could potentially have cost more than the entire price of the bag.

The flavours of the baguettes included one chicken tikka and red onion baguette and two beetroot, falafel, goats cheese, salsa and spinach versions.

General pricing of items

Each item was priced at £4.40 each, which immediately confirmed my thoughts that one would be worth more than the whole bag.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

1 x Chicken tikka and red onion baguette: £4.40

2 x Beetroot, falafel, goats cheese, salsa and spinach baguette: £8.80

Total cost of bag: £3.50

Total cost of goods: £13.20

Total savings: £9.70

Was it worth it?

With a saving of £9.70 I definitely think it was worth the trip to St Andrews.

I also enjoyed trying some of the food on offer at Zest Café since I had never been, and in the future I would be more inclined to pay them a visit.

I think it was also useful to have the ingredients of the food on the packaging so that anyone that chose to eat it could be aware of what was inside.

As with any Too Good To Go bag the items are a mystery, so it was nice having some lunch options for the next day and sharing the food with others too.

For more Too Good To Go bags…