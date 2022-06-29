Too Good To Go: Was the 40-minute round trip to St Andrews’ Zest Cafe worth the £3.50 bargain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too Good To Go: Was the 40-minute round trip to St Andrews’ Zest Cafe worth the £3.50 bargain?

By Mariam Okhai
June 29 2022, 2.30pm Updated: June 29 2022, 4.15pm
Was the trip to St Andrews worth it?
Last week I made a 40-minute round trip to St Andrews to pick up my latest Too Good To Go bag.

A 20-minute drive away from Dundee, its not somewhere I usually frequent after work, but having never visited Zest Café, I thought grabbing a discounted bag from them would be worthwhile.

At £3.50 I was hoping the contents within would be worth the time and money spent, so when I saw a bag on the food waste app, I couldn’t help myself.

Zest Cafe
Outside Zest Café with my Too Good To Go Bag.

It was a gorgeous sunny day and after taking some pictures, I went inside to find the team cleaning up for closing time.

I let them know I was here to pick up my order and was handed a brown bag with a bunch of mystery items inside.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

I found three baguettes which had been made fresh that day by the staff.

St Andrews is known for being an affluent town and I figured at least one baguette alone could potentially have cost more than the entire price of the bag.

Zest Cafe
I found three baguettes inside my bag.

The flavours of the baguettes included one chicken tikka and red onion baguette and two beetroot, falafel, goats cheese, salsa and spinach versions.

General pricing of items

Each item was priced at £4.40 each, which immediately confirmed my thoughts that one would be worth more than the whole bag.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

  • 1 x Chicken tikka and red onion baguette: £4.40
  • 2 x Beetroot, falafel, goats cheese, salsa and spinach baguette: £8.80

Total cost of bag: £3.50

Total cost of goods: £13.20

Total savings: £9.70

Was it worth it?

With a saving of £9.70 I definitely think it was worth the trip to St Andrews.

I also enjoyed trying some of the food on offer at Zest Café since I had never been, and in the future I would be more inclined to pay them a visit.

I think it was also useful to have the ingredients of the food on the packaging so that anyone that chose to eat it could be aware of what was inside.

Zest Cafe
List of ingredients on the packaging.

As with any Too Good To Go bag the items are a mystery, so it was nice having some lunch options for the next day and sharing the food with others too.

For more Too Good To Go bags…

