Too Good To Go: I spent £8 and got a 25kg bag of organically grown potatoes from Potato House in Dundee

This week’s Too Good To Go bag took me on a 15-minute car journey to the Potato House in Auchterhouse

And this 15-minute journey out of Dundee resulted in me bagging a 25kg bag of organic white Orla potatoes for under a tenner.

So how did I land myself with a bag of potatoes the size of my body?

It was yesterday morning that I headed to the farm to collect my order which I had placed on the Too Good To Go App and figured with a family of six, that this purchase would go to good use in my household.

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

After a lovely drive in the sunshine down a winding road surrounded by farm land, I arrived at a potato storage facility and realised how big the bag really was.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

Although I had been advised on the app that my bag would contain potatoes, I was not entirely certain it was correct, nor was I sure how large this bag would actually be.

Having spent £8.35 to save some food going to waste, I was hopeful the bag of potatoes would be good value for money at the very least.

To my surprise, upon arriving I was handed a sack of potatoes weighing 25kgs which was as large as my body.

Local producers

Having never heard of Potato House I was intrigued to find out a bit more about the company and their organically grown potatoes.

Upon further investigation, the farmers explained that they grow 40 different varieties of potatoes on their farms in Auchterhouse.

They also locally harvest and sell a range of seed and grain that customers can use for planting and growing at home.

To have high quality ingredients that are grown in Scotland only 15 minutes away from my front door was incredible.

It made me realise how fortunate we are to have beautiful local produce directly on our doorstep which we can enjoy.

General pricing of item

Seeing as I only received one item from Potato House I have listed the total price of my bag, as well as the cost of one bag of potatoes and the saving total below.

1 x 25kg bag of local organically grown white Orla potatoes

Total cost of bag: £8.35

Total cost of goods: £25

Total savings: £16.65

Was it worth it?

I would say it was definitely worth my while visiting Potato House for their Too Good To go bag offering considering how short a trip it was, and the amount of potatoes I received.

With the produce being locally grown and organic, I think the bag was good value for money with the quality of the potatoes being so high.

I would recommend anyone looking to save some money to try and grab a bargain on the app.

Being handed a bag full of mystery items is part of the fun, and trying to cook up new dishes with these ingredients is another exciting challenge.

Ratings:

Value for money: 5/5

Quality: 5/5

Having you ever reserved a Too Good To Go bag? What were your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

