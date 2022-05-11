Midweek meal: TV star Megan McKenna’s parmesan risotto with garlic prawns is a gluten-free joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: TV star Megan McKenna’s parmesan risotto with garlic prawns is a gluten-free joy

By Brian Stormont
May 11 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 11 2022, 6.25pm
Megan McKenna's parmesan risotto with garlic prawns.
Megan McKenna's parmesan risotto with garlic prawns.

If you want a great recipe idea that doesn’t risk upsetting a sensitive stomach, then look no further than this parmesan risotto with garlic prawns from reality TV star and singer Megan McKenna.

“A creamy risotto loaded with Parmesan and juicy prawns is a great combination,” says Megan, who suffers from coeliac disease and has authored a book of gluten-free recipes.

“It’s so rich in flavour, you don’t need much of it on your plate. A glass of white wine complements this meal beautifully.”

Parmesan risotto with garlic prawns

Serves 4


Megan McKenna’s parmesan risotto with garlic prawns.

Ingredients

  • 750ml gluten-free chicken stock
  • 60g unsalted butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 4 garlic cloves, 2 crushed, 2 finely chopped
  • 240g carnaroli rice
  • 125ml dry white wine
  • 150g Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 4tbsp double cream
  • Zest of 2 lemons
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 2 bird’s eye chillies, deseeded and finely sliced
  • 12 large raw peeled prawns, deveined
  • Sea salt flakes and black pepper
  • Lemon wedges, to serve
Megan McKenna risotto prawns
Megan McKenna’s new book is called Can You Make That Gluten Free?

Method

  1. Pour your stock into a saucepan, bring to a simmer and keep warm. Place half your butter in a separate saucepan over a medium heat. When melted, add your onion and cook for four minutes, until slightly softened.
  2. Add your crushed garlic and cook for one minute.
  3. Stir in your rice and one teaspoon of salt and cook for about three minutes, stirring often, until the grains start to become translucent. It’s really important to keep stirring, so your rice doesn’t stick!
  4. Add white wine and stir for about two minutes, until the pan is almost dry.
  5. Add a cupful of your warm stock and continue cooking and stirring until most of the liquid is absorbed; this will take about four minutes.
  6. Continue adding the stock a cup at a time, allowing each addition to be almost fully absorbed before adding
    the next.
  7. When all the stock has been used up, the risotto should be moist but not loose, with al dente grains.
  8. Take the pan off the heat and stir in your Parmesan, cream, lemon zest and half the lemon juice, one teaspoon of pepper and the rest of your remaining butter.
  9. Taste and season with extra salt if you like.
  10. Place two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan over a low heat, add your chillies and chopped garlic and leave to infused for one to two minutes.
  11. Add your prawns and cook
    until they are nice and pink; about
    three to four minutes should be enough to do it.
  12. Serve your risotto in shallow bowls and top with the prawns, making sure to leave any excess oil in the pan. Squeeze over the remaining lemon juice and add a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
  13. Sprinkle the chillies over the prawns and add a wedge of lemon on the side of the bowl with the risotto.

For more menu inspirations like the risotto with prawns from Megan McKenna, take a look at our other Midweek Meals.

Can You Make That Gluten-Free? by Megan McKenna is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.

For more Midweek Meals…

