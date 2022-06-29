Life in the slow lane: 5 of the best rural properties in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking to get away from it all? Then you’ll love these fantastic rural properties.

Fortingall

This fantastic house sits on a hillside in one of Highland Perthshire’s most beautiful settings.

The Walled Garden was built in 1980 on a sheltered site once occupied by greenhouses that supplied produce to nearby Garth House.

Designed to mimic the size and shape of those greenhouses, the four bedroom home is built out of stone. The bedrooms all face north while the living rooms are on the sunnier south side.

The open plan kitchen/living room has the original garden wall running down one side. A timber lined vaulted ceiling adds to the feeling of space, while a wood burner keeps the room cosy during the winter.

A spacious conservatory has huge windows looking over the garden to woodland and hills beyond.

Outside there are two acres of beautiful gardens.

The Walled Garden, Garth, Fortingall is on sale for offers over £595,000.

Brunton

Brunton is a tiny, tranquil village nestled above the Tay Coast in Fife. Windygates Burn flows through the village and it is surrounded by parks, woods and farmland.

The Croft is a traditional four-bedroom detached house with loads of character. The C listed property has a large garden and is set well back from its neighbours.

The living room has exposed beams and a wood burning stove. There is a large dining kitchen as well as a formal dining room. The ground floor also has two bedrooms, including an en suite master. Two more bedrooms are upstairs.

The mature garden has lawns, trees, shrubbery and colourful plants and flowers. There’s also a large vegetable garden.

The Croft, Brunton, Fife is on sale for offers over £500,000.

Fern

From the front Little Deuchar looks like a small but charming cottage. Go round to the rear, though, and you see it’s actually a substantial family house.

As far as rural properties go, this one enjoys almost complete seclusion. Situated at the foot of Gelnogil to the north of the Vale of Strathmore it’s surrounded by excellent scenery.

Inside are three reception rooms and three bedrooms, including an en suite principal bedroom. The current owners have insulated the walls, replaced windows and doors, and upgraded the en suite shower room.

The gardens at Little Deuchar extend to six acres, including a three acre meadow planted with native trees.

As an added attraction, the gardens run right down to the banks of the Noran Water.

Little Deuchar is on sale for offers over £475,000.

Peat Inn

A small hamlet surrounded by rolling Fife countryside, Peat Inn is home to the award winning restaurant of the same name.

West House is one of only five homes in a private cul-de-sac. Built by AJ Stephen, the five-bedroom luxury home has three reception rooms, two en suite bedrooms and a large double garage.

To the front, a monobloc driveway provides plenty of parking. Meanwhile the south facing back garden has a patio that catches the sun all day.

West House, Peat Inn, Fife is on sale for offers over £500,000.

Forneth

Looking for rural properties with plenty of land? Then look no further. Croft of Forneth is set within a 1.8 acre garden and has 13 acres of farmland adjacent.

Located halfway between Blairgowrie and Dunkeld in the hamlet of Forneth it’s in a terrific location.

The house has a living room with open fire, dining kitchen, sunroom, an en suite master bedroom and a guest bedroom, and a family bathroom.

A stone barn has been converted into a double garage, and there is a large steel shed.

Surrounded by its own land Croft of Forneth offers complete seclusion.

It’s on sale for offers over £425,000.