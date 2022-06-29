Life in the slow lane: 5 of the best rural properties in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Life in the slow lane: 5 of the best rural properties in Tayside and Fife

By Jack McKeown
June 29 2022, 2.46pm Updated: June 29 2022, 5.02pm
Looking to get away from it all? Then you’ll love these fantastic rural properties.

Fortingall

This fantastic house sits on a hillside in one of Highland Perthshire’s most beautiful settings.

The Walled Garden was built in 1980 on a sheltered site once occupied by greenhouses that supplied produce to nearby Garth House.

Designed to mimic the size and shape of those greenhouses, the four bedroom home is built out of stone. The bedrooms all face north while the living rooms are on the sunnier south side.

The open plan kitchen/living room has the original garden wall running down one side. A timber lined vaulted ceiling adds to the feeling of space, while a wood burner keeps the room cosy during the winter.

A spacious conservatory has huge windows looking over the garden to woodland and hills beyond.

Outside there are two acres of beautiful gardens.

The Walled Garden, Garth, Fortingall is on sale for offers over £595,000.

Brunton

Brunton is a tiny, tranquil village nestled above the Tay Coast in Fife. Windygates Burn flows through the village and it is surrounded by parks, woods and farmland.

The Croft is a traditional four-bedroom detached house with loads of character. The C listed property has a large garden and is set well back from its neighbours.

The living room has exposed beams and a wood burning stove. There is a large dining kitchen as well as a formal dining room. The ground floor also has two bedrooms, including an en suite master. Two more bedrooms are upstairs.

The mature garden has lawns, trees, shrubbery and colourful plants and flowers. There’s also a large vegetable garden.

The Croft, Brunton, Fife is on sale for offers over £500,000. 

Fern

From the front Little Deuchar looks like a small but charming cottage. Go round to the rear, though, and you see it’s actually a substantial family house.

As far as rural properties go, this one enjoys almost complete seclusion. Situated at the foot of Gelnogil to the north of the Vale of Strathmore it’s surrounded by excellent scenery.

Inside are three reception rooms and three bedrooms, including an en suite principal bedroom. The current owners have insulated the walls, replaced windows and doors, and upgraded the en suite shower room.

The gardens at Little Deuchar extend to six acres, including a three acre meadow planted with native trees.

As an added attraction, the gardens run right down to the banks of the Noran Water.

Little Deuchar is on sale for offers over £475,000.

Peat Inn

A small hamlet surrounded by rolling Fife countryside, Peat Inn is home to the award winning restaurant of the same name.

West House is one of only five homes in a private cul-de-sac. Built by AJ Stephen, the five-bedroom luxury home has three reception rooms, two en suite bedrooms and a large double garage.

To the front, a monobloc driveway provides plenty of parking. Meanwhile the south facing back garden has a patio that catches the sun all day.

West House, Peat Inn, Fife is on sale for offers over £500,000. 

Forneth

Looking for rural properties with plenty of land? Then look no further. Croft of Forneth is set within a 1.8 acre garden and has 13 acres of farmland adjacent.

Located halfway between Blairgowrie and Dunkeld in the hamlet of Forneth it’s in a terrific location.

The house has a living room with open fire, dining kitchen, sunroom, an en suite master bedroom and a guest bedroom, and a family bathroom.

A stone barn has been converted into a double garage, and there is a large steel shed.

Surrounded by its own land Croft of Forneth offers complete seclusion.

It’s on sale for offers over £425,000. 

