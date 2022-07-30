5 places to tuck into a delicious Sunday roast in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 places to tuck into a delicious Sunday roast in Dundee

Sometimes all you need to perk yourself up is a top-notch Sunday roast dinner.
By Julia Bryce
July 30 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Roast meat with all the juicy trimmings, crispy roast potatoes, buttery mash, golden-brown Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, the list of ingredients that will have you salivating goes on.

But when it’s Sunday and cooking isn’t on the agenda, and you’re looking to indulge, it’s important to know the top locations to venture to when in need of a roast.

After all, you want to make sure you’re left feeling nothing other than satisfied and full to the brim.

Fill your boots at one (or several) of our recommended places to visit for a Sunday roast in Dundee.

Porters Bar & Restaurant

With a tag line to eat, drink and enjoy Porters Bar and Restaurant at City Quay is the perfect place to enjoy delicious and locally sourced food with family and friends.

Hosting a Sunday roast event, Porters takes booking for their guests to enjoy their delicious menu.

If you aren’t a massive Sunday roast fan, Porters have a range of chicken, vegetarian and vegan options to choose from so there is something for everyone.

Address: City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA

Porters Bar and Restaurant.

Daisy Tasker

If you are looking for a hidden gem in Dundee to try, then Daisy Tasker serves up a delicious Sunday roast that can’t be missed.

With a family-friendly atmosphere and a central location, the venue is the perfect stop after a busy day in the city centre.

With their traditional Sunday roast and plenty of dessert options to enjoy, this venue is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Address: Lower Dens Mill, Constable Street, Dundee, DD4 6AD

Camperdown Elm Dundee

Serving up legendary pub classics is Camperdown Elm in Dundee who offer a place to unwind and slow down.

With a spread with meats and vegetables from across the country, at the heart of their ‘Slow Sundays’ the venue boasts a traditional Sunday roast for their customers to enjoy.

There’s a range of discounts and offers available making this is the perfect place to grab a bargain dinner for yourself and the family.

Address: 1A Fulton Road, Dundee, DD2 4SW

Sunday roast.

Innis & Gunn Dundee Brewery Taproom

Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom offers a range of options to choose from as well as a mixture of drinks to accompany your meal.

The venue has an inviting feeling which can be enjoyed alongside a filling and delicious Sunday roast.

And, if you fancy something different the restaurant has many other options to choose from including ham, lamb and fish.

Address: 10 South Tay Street, Dundee DD1 1PA

Kingsway Farm

Kingsway Farm in Dundee has an extensive line-up of carvery options for guests, with sizes including small, medium, large and unlimited.

Choose from 14-hour slow-cooked meats, a cheese, onion and potato pie or vegetable tart, alongside a wide choice of vegetables and tasty accompaniments.

Address: 50-52 King’s Cross Road, Dundee, DD3 3PT

