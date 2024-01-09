Raith Rovers preparing for life without Dan O’Reilly for Queen’s Park clash – but hope key duo will be fit

Raith Rovers are preparing for Saturday’s crucial clash with Queen’s Park assuming they will NOT have Dan O’Reilly available.

Talks are ongoing with the Irishman whose short-term deal expired at the weekend.

The former Fulham trainee has five offers from Championship clubs on the table as he considers his future.

Off the pitch, the Stark’s Park outfit remain hopeful of finalising an extension.

But, with no new agreement yet in place, on the pitch the league leaders are having to plan without the centre-half this week.

Assistant-manager Colin Cameron said: “There’s a lot of talking to be done with Dan but nothing decided.

“So, we’ll have to wait and see with that one.

“As it stands, we’ve got to prepare for Saturday as if he’s not going to be there. I think we’ve got to.

“We’ve not got any control over that so we have to prepare as normal with the squad we’ve got at the moment.

Change

“But football can change very quickly.”

O’Reilly’s absence could further complicate Raith’s defensive concerns for the visit of Queen’s Park.

With the experienced Keith Watson still recovering from a knee injury, Euan Murray was substituted in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie suffering from ‘tightness’.

Ross Millen was then sent-off after the full-time whistle and will be banned.

With Kevin Dabrowski also sitting out the Airdrie loss due to a thigh injury, Rovers have some selection conundrums to solve in the coming days.

Cameron added: “Kevin was out doing most of the training on Tuesday, which was a positive sign.

“We’ve got a day off on Wednesday, so hopefully he’ll be coming back in on Thursday with a view to getting back into the full swing of things.

“He’s quite robust. He played through his injury against Dunfermline but it was decided it was too much of a risk on Saturday.

Progress

“Euan had just tightened up and it was one of those ones where you don’t want to risk injury.

“So, with him, it’s just a case of giving him time to recover and he’s been progressing this week. Hopefully things continue to progress.”

Cameron has been left holding the fort alongside technical director John Potter after manager Ian Murray was consigned to home because of illness.

Cameron commented: “The manager’s just trying to get himself right, but I’m sure he’ll be back okay for the weekend.”