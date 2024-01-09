Raith Rovers preparing for life without Dan O’Reilly for Queen’s Park clash – but hope key duo will be fit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers preparing for life without Dan O’Reilly for Queen’s Park clash – but hope key duo will be fit

The Stark's Park side are continuing talks with O'Reilly over a new contract.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers assistant-manager Colin Cameron.
Raith Rovers No.2 Colin Cameron.

Raith Rovers are preparing for Saturday’s crucial clash with Queen’s Park assuming they will NOT have Dan O’Reilly available.

Talks are ongoing with the Irishman whose short-term deal expired at the weekend.

The former Fulham trainee has five offers from Championship clubs on the table as he considers his future.

Off the pitch, the Stark’s Park outfit remain hopeful of finalising an extension.

Dan O'Reilly celebrates his winning goal in the Fife derby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dan O’Reilly celebrates his winning goal in the Fife derby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But, with no new agreement yet in place, on the pitch the league leaders are having to plan without the centre-half this week.

Assistant-manager Colin Cameron said: “There’s a lot of talking to be done with Dan but nothing decided.

“So, we’ll have to wait and see with that one.

“As it stands, we’ve got to prepare for Saturday as if he’s not going to be there. I think we’ve got to.

“We’ve not got any control over that so we have to prepare as normal with the squad we’ve got at the moment.

Change

“But football can change very quickly.”

O’Reilly’s absence could further complicate Raith’s defensive concerns for the visit of Queen’s Park.

With the experienced Keith Watson still recovering from a knee injury, Euan Murray was substituted in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie suffering from ‘tightness’.

Ross Millen was then sent-off after the full-time whistle and will be banned.

Kevin Dabrowski celebrates the Fife derby win over Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group.

With Kevin Dabrowski also sitting out the Airdrie loss due to a thigh injury, Rovers have some selection conundrums to solve in the coming days.

Cameron added: “Kevin was out doing most of the training on Tuesday, which was a positive sign.

“We’ve got a day off on Wednesday, so hopefully he’ll be coming back in on Thursday with a view to getting back into the full swing of things.

“He’s quite robust. He played through his injury against Dunfermline but it was decided it was too much of a risk on Saturday.

Progress

“Euan had just tightened up and it was one of those ones where you don’t want to risk injury.

“So, with him, it’s just a case of giving him time to recover and he’s been progressing this week. Hopefully things continue to progress.”

Cameron has been left holding the fort alongside technical director John Potter after manager Ian Murray was consigned to home because of illness.

Cameron commented: “The manager’s just trying to get himself right, but I’m sure he’ll be back okay for the weekend.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic striker Taylor Sutherland helps brother Jake with some cramp. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
6 sibling pairings to star for Dunfermline as Sutherland brothers eye appearance together
Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan's Dundee impact assessed and the stat that compares to Old Firm stars
Alex Greive, St Mirren striker
Dundee United 'closing in' on Alex Greive as Jim Goodwin eyes reunion with St…
Callum Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup after leading St Johnstone to victory at Hampden. Image: SNS
St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson confirmed as new Queen's Park boss
Israeli star David Keltjens at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA.
St Johnstone snap up Israeli internationalist David Keltjens
David Wotherspoon is swamped by Inverness teammates
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United win race for David Wotherspoon signing as St Johnstone legend boosts…
Dundee's 2023 departures - where are they now?
Dundee's 2023 summer departures - where are they now?
Matt Smith has been a week-in, week-out star for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Matt Smith on Phil Foden 'inspiration' as St Johnstone star talks Wales recall hope
Dundee United's Scott McMann back at full pelt, mere days after a seemingly nasty ankle knock
Scott McMann lifts lid on 'miraculous' injury recovery and makes Dundee United response vow
Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS
Dundee loanee Marcel Lewis heads back to Burnley