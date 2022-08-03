See inside newly opened Afro-Caribbean restaurant The Horeb Food Company in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See inside newly opened Afro-Caribbean restaurant The Horeb Food Company in Dundee

By Mariam Okhai
August 3 2022, 5.00pm
Babatope Aliu with food from The Horeb food Company.
Babatope Aliu with food from The Horeb food Company.

After much anticipation, Dundee’s newest West African grill house, The Horeb Food Company finally opened its doors mid July.

From the brightly decorated interior to the flavourful food, restaurant owner Babatope Aliu is bringing his authentic Nigerian cuisine to the city, and Dundonians have been lapping it up.

Babatope, who has been operating his Afro-Caribbean venue on Murraygate for a month now, has found the reaction to the food to be “tremendous” with the business already receiving rave reviews on Google and other platforms.

Horeb
Babatope Aliu outside The Horeb Food Company.

Available for sit-in, takeaway and delivery the business has found walk-in customers to be their largest revenue stream followed by their delivery orders through Just Eat.

The venue is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday and 10pm Friday to Sunday, and seats 24 inside with an additional 12 seats outside.

High praise

Babatope says diners have been returning regularly that the steady flow of custom throughout the week has allowed him to extend the core opening hours from 6pm to 9pm and 10pm already.

“In terms of food, presentation and service it has been getting full marks,” he said.

“We are trying to learn and observe the trends with our walk-in customers. Lunchtime and teatime are quite busy and some people come in just to have coffee also.”

Horeb
Inside the venue.

What’s on the menu at The Horeb Food Company?

Menu choices at the eatery feature a range of different grilled meats including chicken, turkey, steak and lamb. There are seafood and vegan options and there’s also the choice to make your own stuffed grill bread which a whole host of toppings can be added to.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy the venue also offers fish and chips, burgers, hot dogs, stuffed eggplant and pasta.

Horeb
Chicken skewers with salad, jollof rice and plantain.

And to accompany the meal, sides include everything from sweet fried yams, roasted plantain, jollof rice, Cajun fries and vegetable fried rice.

For those with a sweet tooth, dessert is also on the cards with chocolate fudge cake, coconut bombs, ice creams, sorbets and a banana split sundae on offer.

According to Babatope the most popular dishes are the jollof rice, chicken skewers, plantain and the coconut bombs dessert.

Coconut bomb dessert.

Flavour over spice

The entrepreneur hopes that his restaurant will break down the stereotypes of West African food only being spicy, and will allow people to enjoy a variety of flavours.

Babatope said: “We want people to come in and try our food and show that Afro-Caribbean doesn’t mean peppery or hot.

horeb
Close up of crispy plantain and chicken skewers.

“It is flavourful, aromatic and exotic and doesn’t bring tears to anyone’s eyes or make their noses run.

“People should come in and try the food because everyone can eat.”

Food made at the restaurant can be made spicier on request so that anyone can enjoy the food on offer.

