See inside newly opened Afro-Caribbean restaurant The Horeb Food Company in Dundee

After much anticipation, Dundee’s newest West African grill house, The Horeb Food Company finally opened its doors mid July.

From the brightly decorated interior to the flavourful food, restaurant owner Babatope Aliu is bringing his authentic Nigerian cuisine to the city, and Dundonians have been lapping it up.

Babatope, who has been operating his Afro-Caribbean venue on Murraygate for a month now, has found the reaction to the food to be “tremendous” with the business already receiving rave reviews on Google and other platforms.

Available for sit-in, takeaway and delivery the business has found walk-in customers to be their largest revenue stream followed by their delivery orders through Just Eat.

The venue is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday and 10pm Friday to Sunday, and seats 24 inside with an additional 12 seats outside.

High praise

Babatope says diners have been returning regularly that the steady flow of custom throughout the week has allowed him to extend the core opening hours from 6pm to 9pm and 10pm already.

“In terms of food, presentation and service it has been getting full marks,” he said.

“We are trying to learn and observe the trends with our walk-in customers. Lunchtime and teatime are quite busy and some people come in just to have coffee also.”

What’s on the menu at The Horeb Food Company?

Menu choices at the eatery feature a range of different grilled meats including chicken, turkey, steak and lamb. There are seafood and vegan options and there’s also the choice to make your own stuffed grill bread which a whole host of toppings can be added to.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy the venue also offers fish and chips, burgers, hot dogs, stuffed eggplant and pasta.

And to accompany the meal, sides include everything from sweet fried yams, roasted plantain, jollof rice, Cajun fries and vegetable fried rice.

For those with a sweet tooth, dessert is also on the cards with chocolate fudge cake, coconut bombs, ice creams, sorbets and a banana split sundae on offer.

According to Babatope the most popular dishes are the jollof rice, chicken skewers, plantain and the coconut bombs dessert.

Flavour over spice

The entrepreneur hopes that his restaurant will break down the stereotypes of West African food only being spicy, and will allow people to enjoy a variety of flavours.

Babatope said: “We want people to come in and try our food and show that Afro-Caribbean doesn’t mean peppery or hot.

“It is flavourful, aromatic and exotic and doesn’t bring tears to anyone’s eyes or make their noses run.

“People should come in and try the food because everyone can eat.”

Food made at the restaurant can be made spicier on request so that anyone can enjoy the food on offer.

