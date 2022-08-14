Sweet treats: Wow your friends with this vegan rice pudding with roasted plums

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rice is one of the few foods that can be enjoyed sweet or savoury, hot or cold and for every meal of the day, and, it is the key to a delicious vegan rice pudding.

Finding alternatives for the desserts you love can be challenging when deciding to follow a vegan diet and often these are the small things we miss.

With National Rice Week coming up in September (Monday 12 to Sunday 18), to get yourself ready for the event why not try making this rice pudding using your leftover rice.

The best part is that the recipe is entirely vegan, using a plant-based milk alternative like cashew milk to give that creamy consistency to the dish.

Accompanied by the maple syrup roasted plums, this dish is the definition of indulgence and is the perfect treat for a Sunday afternoon.

For even more tasty rice recipes, visit the website here.

Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the plums:

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

300g ripe plums, stoned and sliced

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

For the rice pudding:

180g cooked leftover cooked or pouched Basmati rice

180-250ml plant-based milk eg cashew

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

2 tbsp maple syrup

2-4 tbsp plant-based cream

Optional: Flaked almonds to serve

Method

Start by preheating your oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 and then prepare the plums. Whisk together the vanilla and maple syrup. Arrange your sliced plums on a lined baking tray, then drizzle with the maple syrup. Sprinkle over ground cinnamon, then toss to coat. Roast until juicy and oozing (around 15 minutes but check at 12 minutes). Set aside. In the meantime, make your rice pudding. Add the cooked rice to a medium pan, then pour in 180ml of milk, as well as the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and 2 tbsp of maple syrup. Stir well, then heat (on a low to medium heat) until thickened, creamy and the rice is soft (around 10 minutes). Add a splash more milk, if needed. Stir in the plant-based cream until you achieve texture desired. Serve warm with flaked almonds and the plums and their juices.

For more sweet treats…