7 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Fife

By Mariam Okhai
August 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 2.07pm
farm shops
Farm shops that you should visit.

Farm shops are an integral part of many local communities. They are hubs of activity and stock a whole range of items that customers can pick up for their homes.

From fresh fruit and vegetables to jams, chutneys, marmalades and other sauces, to fresh local meat, seasonal ingredients and some locations even have homemade bakes and cakes to purchase.

Many local producers rely on people spending within their area, and farm shops have been hugely proactive in getting these businesses in front of their customers.

Although your local farm shop may be a further trek than the supermarket, by creating more sustainable purchasing habits, you can help your own pockets as well as the local food and drink scene.

If you enjoy trying out different local produce and are looking for the closest farmers’ market to you, check out our interactive map here.

Thistle’s Farm Shop – St Andrews

Opening their doors in March of this year, Thistle’s Farm Shop in St Andrews is located within the Stewart’s Resort next to The Smoked Thistle’s first sit-in and dining experience.

Supplying produce including chocolate, honey, sauces, coffee, jams and more, The Smoked Thistle hope to showcase some of the best small businesses in the region.

The idea behind the farm shop is to create a seamless experience for guests to be able to dine and shop within Stewart’s Resort.

Address: Meadows Holiday Park, Craigtoun, St Andrews KY16 8PQ

Balgove Larder – St Andrews

With a farm shop, butcher, café, steak barn and pizza box, Balgove Larder located just outside of St Andrews is the perfect stop for grabbing some local groceries while getting a bite to eat, too.

The aisles of the farm shop contain daily provisions and pantry essentials, including vegetables, bread, milk, eggs, steak mince, coffee and jam.

As well customers being able to buy premium cuts of meat at the venue, Balgove Larder also offer butchery classes where you can learn how to work with select cuts of beef, lamb and pork.

This venue is a destination well worth visiting.

Address: Strathtyrum Farm, Strathtyrum, St Andrews KY16 9SF

Blacketyside Farm shop – Leven

Farm shop and café Blacketyside is one of Leven’s hidden gems. It is open six days a week with a wide selection of local produce and gifts.

Based on seasonality, the farm shop offers strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and gooseberries, as well as locally grown vegetables.

Jams and biscuits made in the Blacketyside kitchen can be bought to enjoy at home or sampled in the café alongside jam tarts, paninis and more.

Address: Blacketyside Farm, Leven, KY8 5PX

Farmers’ markets near me:
Interactive map of events in Tayside and Fife 

Ardross Farm – Elie

Award-winning family-run Ardross Farm is located on the coast of the East Neuk of Fife and is open seven days a week from 9am-5.30pm.

Growing and selling their own produce, the shop offers fresh beef, lamb, mutton and vegetables daily to allow customers to buy everything they need to make a delicious meal at home.

They also offer handmade ready meals, specially selected wines and beers, chocolates, jams and marmalades, divine puddings and farmhouse ice cream, too.

Address: Ardross Farm, Elie, KY9 1EU

Cairnie Fruit Farm & Mega Maze – Cupar

Known for being one of the best locations for a family outing, Carnie Fruit Farm & Mega Maze is a pick-your-own strawberry farm with a café and shop.

Selling freshly picked fruit from the farm, the shop also offers takeaway home baking, freshly baked breads, local seasonal vegetables and free range eggs.

They also have a selection of local honeys, chutneys, mustards, oils, and many other speciality foods including Cairnie’s own award-winning line of Cam’s Jams to pick up as well.

And if you would prefer to enjoy the fruit on-site, the café sells their own bakes and smoothies for customers to enjoy.

Address: Cairnie, Cupar, KY15 4QD

Bowhouse – Anstruther

With a mission to connect their customers to local produce, Bowhouse is part of the Balcaskie Estate located in the East Neuk between Elie and St Monans.

Their aim is to help local people connect directly with local growers, producers and ingredients so that they can enjoy the food made directly on their doorstep.

They also host markets on the second weekend of each month which are free to attend and run from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Bowhouse, St Monans, East Neuk, Anstruther, KY10 2DB

Fresh produce at Bowhouse.

Saline Shaw Farm Shop – Dunfermline

The newly built farm shop and café, Saline Shaw, is located in West Fife and is open to visitors seven days a week from 9am to 4pm.

The farm shop includes lots of local Scottish and independent British suppliers, with produce such as chutneys, jams, sauces, condiments, savoury snacks and cheese all available.

Saline Shaw is primarily a sheep farm so their premium lamb is also available to purchase. Whether its burgers for the barbecue or a delicious roast shoulder for Sunday dinner, they have you covered.

Address: B913, Dunfermline, KY12 9UG

 

