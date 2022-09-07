Too Good To Go: What did I find inside my mystery bag from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Too Good To Go: What did I find inside my mystery bag from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station?

By Mariam Okhai
September 7 2022, 5.00pm
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station.
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station.

Finishing my dinner on Monday evening I had a bad feeling growing in my gut that I had forgotten something.

I had almost missed my late night Too Good To Go bag that I’d secured earlier in the day for collection between 9:15-10pm.

As many of you are aware, I collect a mystery bag fortnightly, review the contents and rate my experience based on value for money and quality of produce.

Outside Wild Bean Cafe containing M&S food.

This week’s bag was slightly different in that I reserved one from local BP fuel station on Kingsway West which has an Marks and Spencer store within it. The station also sells fresh bakes and is home to a Wild Bean Cafe kiosk.

While I usually opt for earlier collections, this is the latest I have ventured out for a bag.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

After rushing out to get my bag and returning home I looked inside to find my most healthy bargain yet, two salads and a plant-based duck hoisin wrap.

The salads included a sweet rosa verde one and and a chargrilled chicken one, both of which I thought would both be excellent lunch choices for the next two days.

Inside my mystery bag.

The food was perfect to transport between places but the plastic packaging felt a little against the climate change ethos that To Good To Go stands for, especially when it comes to waste.

Having tried the plant-based wrap previously I knew I was in for a treat and could enjoy it as another lunch option over the course of the week.

General pricing of items

Although these items all have reduced labels on them, I have calculated the total cost based on the original price.

You will see the savings I made at the bottom too.

  • 1 x duck and hoisin wrap: £4.25
  • 1 x chargrilled chicken Caesar salad: £4.50
  • 1 x sweet rosa verde salad: £3.50

Total cost of bag: £4.00

Total cost of goods: £12.25

Total savings: £8.25

Was it worth it?

Although this wasn’t as much of a saving as some of my previous bags, I do think the quality of the food made this bag worth the trip.

Having received three lunches for my £4 and saved £8.25 I think I would recommend picking up a bag from the BP station if you are on your way home and the opportunity presents itself. I’m not sure I’d be as eager to venture out so late again for the contents I received and the time I took out of my evening.

Reduced items put into my bag.

With the current cost of living continuing to rise, it was nice to get a bargain at Marks and Spencer as their products are usually much pricier than other supermarkets.

I thought all three of my options I received were relatively healthy and I don’t feel like I’ve had to compromise on my health with the items I received as they were pretty healthy. I also enjoyed saving some food going to waste to feel that the bag was good value for money.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Bakery-style blueberry muffins.
Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber's easy bakery-style blueberry muffins
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
Take a break on a gastro-cycle of Dundee.
Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green…
foodbank dundee
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Dundee and Angus area
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu mag, September 10 Picture shows; Pork chilli. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A slow-cooked pork dish for those after the perfect 'fakeaway'
cake st andrews
6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St…
Where is your nearest Perth and Kinross foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Perth and Kinross area
0
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill meet fans in Dundee.
Still Game fans meet the stars at Dundee bottle signing
0
Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles. Photo credit: PA Photo/Lizzie Mayson.
Midweek meal: Have a spicy treat with Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles recipe
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Festival UK will take place in Perth Picture shows; Tequila Festival UK festival images with food and drink images. Tequila Festival UK, Perth. Supplied by Tequila Festival UK Date; Unknown
Grab your sombrero and get ready for a fiesta as the Tequila Festival heads…
0

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0