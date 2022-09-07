Too Good To Go: What did I find inside my mystery bag from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finishing my dinner on Monday evening I had a bad feeling growing in my gut that I had forgotten something.

I had almost missed my late night Too Good To Go bag that I’d secured earlier in the day for collection between 9:15-10pm.

As many of you are aware, I collect a mystery bag fortnightly, review the contents and rate my experience based on value for money and quality of produce.

This week’s bag was slightly different in that I reserved one from local BP fuel station on Kingsway West which has an Marks and Spencer store within it. The station also sells fresh bakes and is home to a Wild Bean Cafe kiosk.

While I usually opt for earlier collections, this is the latest I have ventured out for a bag.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

After rushing out to get my bag and returning home I looked inside to find my most healthy bargain yet, two salads and a plant-based duck hoisin wrap.

The salads included a sweet rosa verde one and and a chargrilled chicken one, both of which I thought would both be excellent lunch choices for the next two days.

The food was perfect to transport between places but the plastic packaging felt a little against the climate change ethos that To Good To Go stands for, especially when it comes to waste.

Having tried the plant-based wrap previously I knew I was in for a treat and could enjoy it as another lunch option over the course of the week.

General pricing of items

Although these items all have reduced labels on them, I have calculated the total cost based on the original price.

You will see the savings I made at the bottom too.

1 x duck and hoisin wrap: £4.25

1 x chargrilled chicken Caesar salad: £4.50

1 x sweet rosa verde salad: £3.50

Total cost of bag: £4.00

Total cost of goods: £12.25

Total savings: £8.25

Was it worth it?

Although this wasn’t as much of a saving as some of my previous bags, I do think the quality of the food made this bag worth the trip.

Having received three lunches for my £4 and saved £8.25 I think I would recommend picking up a bag from the BP station if you are on your way home and the opportunity presents itself. I’m not sure I’d be as eager to venture out so late again for the contents I received and the time I took out of my evening.

With the current cost of living continuing to rise, it was nice to get a bargain at Marks and Spencer as their products are usually much pricier than other supermarkets.

I thought all three of my options I received were relatively healthy and I don’t feel like I’ve had to compromise on my health with the items I received as they were pretty healthy. I also enjoyed saving some food going to waste to feel that the bag was good value for money.