6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St Andrews

By Mariam Okhai
September 8 2022, 5.00pm
cake st andrews
Places to get a slice of cake in St Andrews.

Light and fluffy with a layer of sweet buttercream icing on top is the way I like my cake. That’s not forgetting a hot cup of tea to wash it down with, of course.

Whether you are a local or a visitor, it is likely that you’ll know about St Andrews’ beautiful beaches and the stunning golf courses.

However, hidden within the town you can also find a mixture of sit-in and takeaway cafes to enjoy delicious treats in with friends or family.

To help you find these gems within St Andrews, The Courier Food and Drink Team have devised a list of places that will leave your mouth watering.

If you enjoy our weekly suggestions and would like more places to visit in St Andrews, check out our recommendations here.

The Newport Bakery St Andrews

After recently joining the St Andrews food and drink scene, The Newport Bakery also has venues in Newport and Dundee.

With their large selection and interesting flavours created by MasterChef winner Jamie Scott, customers can take their bakes away and enjoy them on St Andrews Beach.

If you are looking for recommendations I would suggest trying their Danish pastries or filled doughnuts. If you prefer something savoury they have filled croissants, too.

Address: 206 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EF

cake st andrews
Bakes from The Newport Bakery.

Combini Café

Sporting a minimalistic and modern look, Combini Café on Market Street features Korean and Japanese inspired food and drink.

With an indoor seating area customers have the option to sit-in and enjoy some coffee and cake, or take away their treats in an eco-friendly container.

One of my top picks for Combini Café has to be their pear and walnut brownies, so if you are ever in St Andrews be sure to drop in and try their offering.

Address: 68 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9NU

Bibi’s Café

With St Andrews being quite a quaint town, many cafes such as Bibi’s Café on Ellice Place are the perfect spot to enjoy a slice of cake and watch the world go by.

With daily fresh bakes available there is always something new to try and you will never be disappointed with the variety of flavours.

As well as cakes, Bibi’s offers breakfast, lunch and an all-day brunch menu so you can enjoy some light bites before tucking into something sweet.

Address: 5 Ellice Place, St Andrews KY16 9HU

Gorgeous Café

Much like their name, Gorgeous Café on Bell Street serve beautifully decorated cakes and treats for their customers to try.

From a freshly baked Victoria sandwich cake, to colourfully designed cupcakes, to Biscoff rocky road traybakes, this café has options for everyone.

Available for sit-in or takeaway, the venue is opened seven days a week and is a local must if you are in the area.

Address: 7 Bell Street, St Andrews KY16 9UR

Fisher & Donaldson

After 100 years in the baking industry Fisher and Donaldson certainly know a thing or two about making tasty treats for the local community.

With a shop open on Church Street customers can try anything from their famous fudge doughnuts to their delicious strawberry tarts.

Their latest addition to the town is their cafe on South Street which visitors can now sit-in, grab a comfy seat, and try out their endless tasty bakes.

Be sure to pick up one of their fudge doughnuts, they are a must!

Address: 13 Church Street, St Andrews KY16 9NW and 197 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EE

Fisher & Donaldson’s famous fudge doughnuts.

Jannettas Gelateria

Last but certainly not least on my list is Jannettas Gelateria on South Street who are famously known for their ice cream, but also boast an array of desserts, too.

Options include many Italian delicacies such as tiramisu, semifreddo cakes and fresh bakes which change daily.

If you aren’t an ice cream fan perhaps Jannettas will change your mind, and if not, there are still plenty of choices every day that you can enjoy.

Address: 31 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QR

 

