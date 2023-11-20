LEE WILKIE: Dundee United defeat at Falkirk showed just how crucial missing men are – the big guns are needed ASAP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United defeat at Falkirk showed just how crucial missing men are – the big guns are needed ASAP

Nature of defeat in SPFL Trust Trophy a worry for ex-United defender Wilkie.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

If anyone at Dundee United was getting ahead of themselves, Friday night’s 4-2 defeat at Falkirk will have brought them back to Earth with a bump.

Losing their unbeaten start to the season is a blow but every team loses, that’s part of the game.

It’s about dealing with that defeat and their response over the next couple of games will tell us a lot about this Dundee United side.

What worried me was the nature of the loss.

It wasn’t just a day of bad luck, missing some chances and the other side taking theirs.

United have had some shaky defensive moments at times this season but nothing on the scale we saw at Falkirk.

Being solid and very hard to score against has been the bedrock to their form so far this campaign.

But we didn’t see much of that on Friday night.

That’ll be a dent to the confidence.

Blip

Getting knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy isn’t the worst thing in the world.

But it’s a defeat and nobody likes that.

The worry is that dented confidence carries on into the games coming up.

Next up is a favourable fixture, though. It’s another League One opponent away in a cup competition.

However, Queen of the South are really struggling for form right now.

Finn Yeats gives Falkirk the lead against Dundee United
Finn Yeats, No.14, gives Falkirk the lead. Image: SNS

It’s a good chance for United to get back to their old selves, dominating the game and showing Falkirk was just a blip.

That’s the task now.

The last thing they want is another off-colour performance which then bleeds into league games beyond.

I don’t expect that to happen.

Missing men

Especially if we see Declan Gallagher back in defence and possibly Louis Moult up top.

Ross Docherty has been a big miss, too.

That’s three senior players through the spine of the team.

Jim Goodwin will have learned a lot about his fringe men on Friday.

Declan Gallagher will be welcomed back as a stabilising force in the Dundee United backline.
Declan Gallagher will be welcomed back as a stabilising force in the backline. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

A few of them have impressed off the bench lately but he’d have expected more at Falkirk.

It may even have him thinking about the need to strengthen his squad in January.

What is clear, however, is that United need to have their senior men in the team.

Youngsters have done well this season but they inevitably bring inconsistency.

That’s just the way it is with young players.

Kai Fotheringham

One that has bucked that trend is Kai Fotheringham.

Kai Fotheringham made his Scotland U/21 debut away to Belgium. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham made his Scotland U/21 debut away to Belgium. Image: SNS

He’ll be a big boost coming back from international duty as well.

Kai will be buzzing after making his Scotland U/21 debut in a big win over in Belgium.

His confidence will be soaring and I see him going from strength to strength from here.

Getting him back in the team will be big as well.

Goodwin called Friday a “reality check”.

I think that reality is United can’t afford to miss too many of their main men.

Get them back, it is vital the Tangerines bounce back and bounce back fast.

