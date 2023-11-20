Forfar Athletic rename Station Park stand to honour Loons legend

Forfar Athletic have announced their main stand will be renamed in honour of Station Park legend David McGregor.

McGregor, 73, stepped down from active duties at the Angus outfit in May following 37 years of service as club secretary, as club director, vice-chairman and chairman

He has attended more than 2000 fixtures involving the Loons in his time.

And his commitment to Forfar was acknowledged during a ceremony at the town’s Reid Hall last Friday night, during which he was named Life President of his beloved club.

It was also confirmed that Station Park will now be home to “The David McGregor Stand”.

“I’m so incredibly touched. Having a stand named after me feels surreal, but it it’s a real honour,” said McGregor

“Forfar Athletic has been a huge part of my life. It’s over 60 years I’ve been going to games, and I’ve gone to well over 2000 matches.

“It’s a really special club, and I’ll continue going to games as long as I can.

“I’ve made friendships across Scottish football that will last a lifetime, and that has meant a lot to me.”