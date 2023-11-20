Forfar Athletic rename Station Park stand to honour Loons legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Forfar Athletic rename Station Park stand to honour Loons legend

"The David McGregor Stand" was revealed during a ceremony on Friday.

By Alan Temple
Forfar Athletic's Station Park.
Forfar Athletic's Station Park. Image: SNS

Forfar Athletic have announced their main stand will be renamed in honour of Station Park legend David McGregor.

McGregor, 73, stepped down from active duties at the Angus outfit in May following 37 years of service as club secretary, as club director, vice-chairman and chairman

He has attended more than 2000 fixtures involving the Loons in his time.

And his commitment to Forfar was acknowledged during a ceremony at the town’s Reid Hall last Friday night, during which he was named Life President of his beloved club.

It was also confirmed that Station Park will now be home to “The David McGregor Stand”.

Forfar Athletic legend David McGregor receiving a SPFL long service medal from the SPFL’s chief operating officer Calum Beattie
David McGregor receiving a SPFL long service medal from the SPFL’s chief operating officer Calum Beattie at Friday evening’s ceremony. Image: SPFL

“I’m so incredibly touched. Having a stand named after me feels surreal, but it it’s a real honour,” said McGregor

Forfar Athletic has been a huge part of my life. It’s over 60 years I’ve been going to games, and I’ve gone to well over 2000 matches.

It’s a really special club, and I’ll continue going to games as long as I can.

Forfar Athletic legend David McGregor stepped down from his duties in May
David McGregor stepped down from his duties in May. Image: Ewan Smith / DC Thomson.

“I’ve made friendships across Scottish football that will last a lifetime, and that has meant a lot to me.”

More from Football

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United defeat at Falkirk showed just how crucial missing men are…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee delight at Lyall Cameron's Scotland boost as they prepare for pivotal…
Gavin Price played for Brechin City and he'll now manage them.
Brechin City appoint ex-player Gavin Price as new manager, with chairman Kevin Mackie seeking…
Arbroath's Colin Hamilton.
Arbroath let down 'gaffer, coaching staff, fans and board of directors' with TNS capitulation,…
Dundee United's Scott McMann ahead of kick-off at the Falkirk Stadium
Dundee United 'not the finished article' as Scottish Cup response is targeted
Dundee FC trio Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Max Anderson are all on loan in the Championship.
Dundee loan report: How are the 8 Dark Blues in the lower leagues getting…
Lewis McCann celebrates after equalising for Dunfermline.
Lewis McCann on 'ridiculous' day in front of goal for Dunfermline and 'ironic' equaliser
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Lyall Cameron reveals key characteristic shared by Dundee and Scotland under-21s after Dens star…
Lewis McCann eventually got on the scoresheet for Dunfermline against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
4 Dunfermline talking points after persistence pays off for Lewis McCann
Finn Yeats gives Falkirk the lead against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: How Tangerines played into Falkirk’s hands in cup exit

Conversation