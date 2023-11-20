Fife support worker offered vulnerable service user a ‘square go’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife support worker offered vulnerable service user a ‘square go’

Kevin Brackley has been struck off after causing "distress" to the person.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fife care worker struck off
The Richmond Fellowship in Cupar. Image: Google Maps

A Fife support worker who challenged a vulnerable service user to a “square go” has been struck off.

Kevin Brackley was working for the Richmond Fellowship Scotland in Cupar when he shouted at the person in a threatening way, causing them distress.

Brackley had been working for the charity – which supports people with mental health issues, learning disabilities, dementia and alcohol issues – for nearly three years when the incident happened in July 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation after receiving a report about Brackley’s conduct.

‘Do you want a square go? No, I didn’t think so’

An SSSC report said it “found evidence that on or around July 10 2022, while employed as a support practitioner by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland… in Cupar you did shout at supported person AA: ‘Do you want a square go? Do you want a square go? Do you? Do you? No, I didn’t think so,’ or words to that effect”.

The report continued: “Your behaviour caused distress to the service user and there would be a risk that they may not ask for help in the future due to fear that you, or another social service worker, will shout at them again.

“This would expose them to an unnecessary risk of harm.

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.

“You shouted at a service user in a threatening manner. Your behaviour falls below the standards expected of registered social service workers.

“Your behaviour raises values concerns. There was a real risk of harm to service user AA. Your behaviour is serious.”

The SSSC report said that while the incident was an isolated one, Brackley had demonstrated limited insight and regret.

It added: “Due to the seriousness of your behaviour and the concerns raised, we cannot be satisfied that there is no risk of repetition.

“We have concerns about you continuing to work with vulnerable people.

Fife support worker’s actions ‘bring into question reputation of profession’

“Your actions may bring into question the reputation of the social services profession.

“We cannot be satisfied that similar behaviour would not be repeated and there is therefore risk of harm to the public, including service users.”

The SSSC removed Brackley from the social care register, meaning he can no longer work in the industry.

The Richmond Fellowship has been contacted for comment.

Two other Fife carers have been struck off in recent weeks.

Lawrie Hutchison was sanctioned after drinking on the job and posting a boozy video on Snapchat at a Lochgelly care home.

And another carer was struck off after stealing gift cards from a vulnerable man.

