Fife support worker offered vulnerable service user a ‘square go’

A Fife support worker who challenged a vulnerable service user to a “square go” has been struck off.

Kevin Brackley was working for the Richmond Fellowship Scotland in Cupar when he shouted at the person in a threatening way, causing them distress.

Brackley had been working for the charity – which supports people with mental health issues, learning disabilities, dementia and alcohol issues – for nearly three years when the incident happened in July 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation after receiving a report about Brackley’s conduct.

‘Do you want a square go? No, I didn’t think so’

An SSSC report said it “found evidence that on or around July 10 2022, while employed as a support practitioner by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland… in Cupar you did shout at supported person AA: ‘Do you want a square go? Do you want a square go? Do you? Do you? No, I didn’t think so,’ or words to that effect”.

The report continued: “Your behaviour caused distress to the service user and there would be a risk that they may not ask for help in the future due to fear that you, or another social service worker, will shout at them again.

“This would expose them to an unnecessary risk of harm.

“You shouted at a service user in a threatening manner. Your behaviour falls below the standards expected of registered social service workers.

“Your behaviour raises values concerns. There was a real risk of harm to service user AA. Your behaviour is serious.”

The SSSC report said that while the incident was an isolated one, Brackley had demonstrated limited insight and regret.

It added: “Due to the seriousness of your behaviour and the concerns raised, we cannot be satisfied that there is no risk of repetition.

“We have concerns about you continuing to work with vulnerable people.

Fife support worker’s actions ‘bring into question reputation of profession’

“Your actions may bring into question the reputation of the social services profession.

“We cannot be satisfied that similar behaviour would not be repeated and there is therefore risk of harm to the public, including service users.”

The SSSC removed Brackley from the social care register, meaning he can no longer work in the industry.

The Richmond Fellowship has been contacted for comment.

Two other Fife carers have been struck off in recent weeks.

Lawrie Hutchison was sanctioned after drinking on the job and posting a boozy video on Snapchat at a Lochgelly care home.

And another carer was struck off after stealing gift cards from a vulnerable man.