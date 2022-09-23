What did we make of the dishes at Dundee’s new Taco Bell? By Mariam Okhai September 23 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 23 2022, 8.00pm 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee Taco Bell Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food & Drink Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard Restaurant review: I slayed the dragon at The Raj Mahal in Monifieth – and… 0 Kinross Golf Club helps teen with Down's syndrome find 'a sense of purpose' as… REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better - pulling permits shows council's petty priorities 3 Recipes: Two easy-to-make family meals using salad leftovers in the fridge 9 traditional pubs to visit in St Andrews for a drink and a bite… 0 Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Too Good To Go: Was my 1.5 hour round trip to The Colly Cafe… 0 Midweek Meal: Clear out those leftovers with a 'fridge raid' soup recipe from Tom… Everything you need to know as Taco Bell Dundee opens with free food 1 More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author
Conversation