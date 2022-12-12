12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a day’s cooking experience at Praveen Kumar’s Indian cook school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our last prize up for grabs in our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is definitely one of budding cooks, or those looking to learn new skills.

Praveen Kumar has kindly offered up a day’s cooking lesson at his prestigious Indian cook school in Perth, where he can teach someone the ropes about cooking the best dishes.

He and his wide Swarna will be on-hand to showcase and teach how to make some of the tastiest food and will ensure the class is as hands-on for you as it will be for them.

What’s the prize?

The one day class which lasts five-hours will see you cook with some of the best ingredients around the Perthshire area and Praveen and Swarna will guide you through the authentic dishes, spices and stories from their home in South India.

The class starts at 9.30am and usually takes place on a Friday or Saturday. You’ll also be able to enjoy a beer or a wine as well.

There will also be plenty of food for you to take home, too, so your friends and family will no doubt be looking for an invite for dinner.

For more information about Praveen Kumar’s Indian cook school visit www.indiancookschool.co.uk

To enter the Indian cook school giveaway:

