5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022

It’s that special time of year once more, when supermarkets are flooded with crowds of eager foodies looking to get their hands on food to share with friends and family.

A hearty meal is easily one of the best moments of the festive season, with families gathering together around the dinner table, the notable clink of glasses as a collective ‘cheers’ rings out and the quiet that descends as everyone digs into dinner.

With good food in mind, it is time to take a look back on some of the best restaurants visited in Courier Country this year – it would not be a celebration without reflection.

Our reporters were busy throughout 2022 hunting down the best pub grub and lunch spots across Tayside and Fife, so without further ado, here are five of the finest.

Oshibori (Dundee)

Those who are in search of the tastiest Japanese cuisine in Dundee need to look no further.

Settled below sister venue Tang’s Dynasty, Oshibori has been a part of the local food scene since 2014.

Head of Food and Drink at DC Thomson, Julia Bryce decided to duck in to see what all of the fuss was about.

What struck her straight away was the grand entrance to the eatery, with Julia saying: “The bar area alone was mesmerising with all the colours, draping curtains and chandeliers, and the feast for the eyes didn’t stop there, with greenery, mirrored walls, painted roofs carrying through into the dining area.

“Even the furniture looked very regal.”

Deciding to have three courses, Julia selected a crab and spicy tuna California roll (£8.95) for her starter, a chicken katsu bento box (£16.95) and the Guruden Gyuniku beef (£27.95) as the mains and the Death by Chocolate (£6.95) dish for pudding.

The standout for self-confessed chocolate fiend Julia was the dessert, as she said: “Layers of hot dark chocolate cake were topped with two small bit-sized chocolate brownie, a chocolate mousse sauce and plenty of cream, meringue and fresh strawberries.

“It was delectable and the stand out of the night, although the katsu would have stolen the show had there been more sauce.

Describing her overall experience of the restaurant, Julia commented: “Oshibori certainly brings the wow-factor when it comes to its dishes, and while there’s certainly no show without punch, I’m not sure the food needs to be dressed as over the top as it was.

Good food speaks margins by itself, and showering dishes in gold, massive flowers, shells and other items deters from their brilliance in my opinion.”

The Raj Mahal (Monifieth)

I think editor of The Menu Brian Stormont speaks for us all when he says that as a young teenager, he always went for a bland option while the rest of his family tucked into a curry.

However, “hot and tasty” is now his preferred choice, with him sampling the “hidden gem” that is the Raj Mahal in Monifieth.

Brian started out on a classic Indian dish of poppadoms and onion chutney, before also opting for slaying the dragon (£6) and garlic mushrooms (£5).

Brian then went for a favourite of his, the tandoori mixed grill (£20).

Describing his delicious main, Brian said: “Comprising quarter tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb tikka, seekh kebab, lamb chop and king prawn, this is an absolute feast which I was happy to share with everyone at the table.

“I had absolutely no complaints as I savoured each morsel of the deliciously moist delights that had been exquisitely cooked in the tandoor.

“It seems unfair to have a favourite from the feast but for me, the lamb chop was just incredible. Next time, I may have them as a main on their own.”

Concluding his experience of the Raj Mahal, Brian commented: “Unless you are local to Monifieth or have been made aware through their amazing Instagram page or by word of mouth, I reckon the Raj Mahal may be a little bit of a hidden gem.

“The service was absolutely outstanding, they could not do enough for us.

“Their food is, as you would hope for too, the absolute star of the show.

“I will certainly be returning where I am keen to sample other delights from the menu (particularly their chef’s specials: regional classics from around the sub-continent.

“A must for the curry connoisseur, they say) – but I will definitely be slaying the dragon again.”

Deans (Perth)

In search of a spot in Perth, Julia Bryce was dazzled when she came across Deans restaurant.

Their Sunday brunch menu, two courses for £22.50 and three courses for £28.50, had caught her eye, so on a miserable day she decided to sample the offering.

Julia’s boyfriend opted for the two baked cheese soufflé as a starter while she couldn’t see past the pan-fried king scallops.

For her main, Julia went for the Orkney beef roast and finished off with the server’s suggestion of Perthshire strawberries over the chocolate chip and Cointreau bread and butter pudding.

On her main dish, Julia said: “My three slices of beef were cooked just right.

“Rare in the middle and medium on the outskirts.

“Around the edges was crisp beef crackling which I adored the crunchiness of.

“The two pieces of cauliflower cheese were topped with the most gorgeous truffle crumb and there was plenty of the red wine sauce.

“One big Yorkshire pudding, which was crispy round the edges and light and fluffy, sat on the plate, as did broccoli, roast tatties, mashed potato and small pieces of chopped boiled carrot.”

Describing the “magic” of Deans, Julia said: “While there is some mystery to this place with out-of-date menus online, real magic takes place here in both the kitchen and front of house.

“I can’t praise our servers enough for their level of service, and it was great to see a restaurant focused more on fine dining also offer colouring-in activities to those children who graced their venue.

“I also think their two and three-course offer on a Sunday is exceptionally great value and I would highly encourage you to try the roast – it is very photogenic that’s for sure.”

CriDo’s Restaurant (Perth)

Our content writer Chloe Burrell was more than keen to dive into CriDo’s Restaurant in Perth as she took on her first food review – and she was not left disappointed.

Nestled away in the Fair City’s café quarter, CriDo’s provides the ideal spot for an intimate date night, with plenty of tasty dishes on offer.

For a starter, Chloe chose the mozzarella and tomato bruschetta (£6.50), an arrabbiata risotto (£12.95) as a spicy main course and rounding off with a crème brûlée (£6.50) to share with her boyfriend.

This is the first time Chloe had tried the pudding, saying: “This was the first time I had tried the classic dessert, and it was truly just melt-in-your-mouth fantastic.

“It combined cream with crunch, and I can safely say I will be ordering it again as a pudding.”

On her dining experience, Chloe remarked: “CriDo’s Restaurant had a real cosy feel for it, making for a perfect date night spot for couples or even a warm family meal.

“The food was fresh and all of it was made in a timely manner so we weren’t left hungry.

“With vintage décor lining the walls and Marilyn Monroe watching as you take each bite, the vibe is welcoming and homely.

“I will definitely be making a trip back to CriDo’s in the near future (and I definitely have that crème brûlée on my mind!)”

The Dean Park Hotel (Kirkcaldy)

Branding it as Fife’s best-kept secret, live reporter Alasdair Clark walked away from The Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy feeling like he had “discovered something special”.

Opened in the 1970s, the hotel has become a Fife institution which has hosted many a family gathering over its time.

The hotel boasts MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finalist Morten Rengtved as its executive chef, providing a real coup for the venue.

Alasdair chose the langoustines on toast as his starter and a flambe fillet steak as his main, with two sides of charred broccoli and truffle and parmesan chips.

Describing his steak course, Alasdair said: “I do find steak can be a hit-or-a-miss when it’s ordered from a busy restaurant, but my fillet was cooked without fault and is easily one of the best I’ve ever had.

“The Diane sauce was well flavoured but the unexpected highlight of the dish for me was the burnt onion puree and mushroom duxelles.

“Both tasted fantastic and really made the dish stand out as different from what you might get elsewhere.”

Describing his experience at the Dean Park, Alasdair commented: “The food at the Dean Park Hotel was absolutely flawless.

“The new owners are clearly making their mark and meeting their commitment to invest and grow the venue.

“Head chef Morten and his team have succeeded in creating a really ambitious menu which more than delivers.

“It was no surprise to hear shortly after my visit that the hotel had secured two AA rosettes after a recent inspection.

“They will doubtless come to the attention of other best-food guides in the years to come.

“The menu is also very fairly priced, with two courses for £32.95, or three for £42.95, impossible to complain about when the food is as good as it is.”

