Restaurant review: Enjoy lunch with a view at The Ferryman’s Inn on Loch Tay in Perth and Kinross

A hot tub, steam room and sauna aren’t usually where my restaurant reviews begin, however, that’s exactly where we’re commencing this week.

It all started with a trip to Loch Tay in Perth and Kinross where my partner had booked us a slot at the Taymouth Marina near Aberfeldy.

It arguably boasts one of the best views from any spa in Scotland.

He’d arranged a trip for our 10-year anniversary together and while he’d booked a series of activities for us, I always take the reins when it comes to the food.

Knowing we’d be keen to chill out after our relaxing two-hour spa experience, I arranged a table at the business’ neighbouring sister venue, The Ferryman’s Inn.

We’d discussed the menu in the car on the way, but it wasn’t until we got inside, wet hair and all, that any real decisions were made.

The Ferryman’s Inn

Feeling completely content after our revitalising start to the day where we plunged ourselves into freezing water via their loch slide, we wandered a mere 30-second walk to the restaurant and bar’s entrance.

The first thing you’ll notice about The Ferryman’s Inn is the incredible view it harbours.

Idyllically located on the water’s edge, the scene is breathtakingly beautiful. We had the pleasure of enjoying a late lunch around 3pm and watching the sun set over the local hills while doing so, thanks to the big floor-to-ceiling windows.

Our server gave us our pick of table so we made a beeline for the one ideally located in front of a warm wood-burning fire.

The furnishings were cosy, with navy blue hues, faux fur covers, brown leather chairs and wooden finishings all adding to its surrounding. A nod to the local area was presented in the form of artwork, with coorie accessories adding warm touches.

The Ferryman’s Inn menu boasts a wide selection, with fish and seafood aplenty. There’s pork belly, Wagyu beef burgers, crispy duck and other appetising options available, too.

While the seafood sharing board (£18) had caught my eye, my battle to convince my other half started and stopped at its mere suggestion.

The food

In the end, deep-fried calamari (£8) and pan-seared Perthshire pheasant breast (£9) prevailed.

We ordered our food at the same time as drinks (two Diet Cokes) as we were incredibly ravenous, and thankfully they didn’t take too long to arrive as the venue was reasonably quiet for a late Thursday afternoon in February.

My chunky calamari came served with fresh chillies and garlic. A sriracha mayo was served on the side, as was a caramelised lemon which he squeezed the juices of over the dish.

The squid was cooked well and had a slight sponginess to it, as you’d expect. The cooling tang of sriracha balanced the acidity and salt of the dish, and the chillies added that spicy element rounding it off nicely.

Calum’s pheasant was served alongside a slice of Stornoway black pudding, confit shallot and a little jug of Port jus.

Every mouthful was rather rich, and the breast meat was beautifully tender. The black pudding overpowered most of the flavours, so he strategically started taking smaller pieces with the pheasant to ensure he could enjoy the gamier taste more.

A micro herb was placed on top and only added colour to the dish.

Our empty plates were whisked away and it wasn’t long before I was starting to feel tired. An afternoon in the warm jacuzzi followed by the calming fire was taking its toll.

Luckily I got a new lease of life when my Scottish seafood ‘en papiliotte’ (£20) arrived.

Packed with the fish of the day – sea bass – plus mussels, squid, and two shell-on prawns, the whole thing had been steamed in their wood fire oven in garlic and herb butter.

When unravelling the goods, the garlic smell hit my nostrils with a punch. Saliva salivating in my mouth, I grabbed the toasted sourdough it cane with and dunked it in the molten butter sauce immediately. I loved everything about this dish, minus having to de-shell the prawns.

Calum’s pizza (£14), which sat across the table was very flat and was packed with n’duja but seemed to lack the pineapple that was meant to come on top. It was drowned in a spicy mayo and featured melted buffalo mozzarella and a San Marzano tomato base.

The crusts were thick, but I’d spied chilli-infused honey on the menu so suggested a side of the stuff to dip them into, this was a game-changer.

The mac and cheese bites we’d ordered revealed a bright orange interior which contained soft pasta and lots of nacho cheese.

They were a little on the dry side but dipped into the mayo that they came with and the leftover chilli honey, we polished the fried balls off to the best of our ability.

While dessert would have been lovely to watch the sunset, we couldn’t stomach the banana and hazelnut crumble my other half had so desperately been eager to try.

Instead, we took a walk in front of the restaurant, where you can also dine al fresco, to the water’s edge where we enjoyed the sun setting.

The verdict

The Ferryman’s Inn is a real gem on the road around the loch. With accommodation, the spa and the restaurant all within a minute’s walk of one another, this place is a destination with everything you need more or less under one roof.

I loved being able to enjoy the spa and then indulging in delicious food after. It really made the afternoon an experience and I’d recommend anyone visiting the spa to definitely take a trip next door for some scran.

There’s plenty on the menu to suit all tastes, and I also enjoyed the quality of the produce and seeing a variety of game, seafood and more on it.

You can also enjoy cocktails and other drinks in the spa, so don’t forget to do that when you’re chilling in the jacuzzi. You won’t regret it.

Information

Address: Taymouth Marina Holiday Resort, Restaurant and Spa, Taymouth Marina, Kenmore, Aberfeldy PH15 2HW

T: 01887 830216

W: www.taymouthmarina.com/ferrymans-inn

Price: £66.60

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service:3.5/5

Surroundings: 4/5