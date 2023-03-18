Restaurant review: Enjoy lunch with a view at The Ferryman’s Inn on Loch Tay in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Enjoy lunch with a view at The Ferryman’s Inn on Loch Tay in Perth and Kinross

A hot tub, steam room and sauna aren't usually where my restaurant reviews begin, however, that's exactly where we're commencing this week.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
March 18 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Scottish seafood 'en papiliotte' boasted a feast within. Image: The Ferryman's Inn
The Scottish seafood 'en papiliotte' boasted a feast within. Image: The Ferryman's Inn

A hot tub, steam room and sauna aren’t usually where my restaurant reviews begin, however, that’s exactly where we’re commencing this week.

It all started with a trip to Loch Tay in Perth and Kinross where my partner had booked us a slot at the Taymouth Marina near Aberfeldy.

It arguably boasts one of the best views from any spa in Scotland.

He’d arranged a trip for our 10-year anniversary together and while he’d booked a series of activities for us, I always take the reins when it comes to the food.

Knowing we’d be keen to chill out after our relaxing two-hour spa experience, I arranged a table at the business’ neighbouring sister venue, The Ferryman’s Inn.

We’d discussed the menu in the car on the way, but it wasn’t until we got inside, wet hair and all, that any real decisions were made.

The Ferryman’s Inn

Feeling completely content after our revitalising start to the day where we plunged ourselves into freezing water via their loch slide, we wandered a mere 30-second walk to the restaurant and bar’s entrance.

The first thing you’ll notice about The Ferryman’s Inn is the incredible view it harbours.

Idyllically located on the water’s edge, the scene is breathtakingly beautiful. We had the pleasure of enjoying a late lunch around 3pm and watching the sun set over the local hills while doing so, thanks to the big floor-to-ceiling windows.

One of the areas inside The Ferryman’s Inn at Loch Tay. Image: The Ferryman’s Inn

Our server gave us our pick of table so we made a beeline for the one ideally located in front of a warm wood-burning fire.

The furnishings were cosy, with navy blue hues, faux fur covers, brown leather chairs and wooden finishings all adding to its surrounding. A nod to the local area was presented in the form of artwork, with coorie accessories adding warm touches.

The sharing platter seafood board was one of the options served up. Image: The Ferryman’s Inn

The Ferryman’s Inn menu boasts a wide selection, with fish and seafood aplenty. There’s pork belly, Wagyu beef burgers, crispy duck and other appetising options available, too.

While the seafood sharing board (£18) had caught my eye, my battle to convince my other half started and stopped at its mere suggestion.

The food

In the end, deep-fried calamari (£8) and pan-seared Perthshire pheasant breast (£9) prevailed.

We ordered our food at the same time as drinks (two Diet Cokes) as we were incredibly ravenous, and thankfully they didn’t take too long to arrive as the venue was reasonably quiet for a late Thursday afternoon in February.

One of the tables that overlooks Loch Tay. Image: The Ferryman’s Inn

My chunky calamari came served with fresh chillies and garlic. A sriracha mayo was served on the side, as was a caramelised lemon which he squeezed the juices of over the dish.

The squid was cooked well and had a slight sponginess to it, as you’d expect. The cooling tang of sriracha balanced the acidity and salt of the dish, and the chillies added that spicy element rounding it off nicely.

The calamari starter with fresh chillies and garlic. Image: The Ferryman’s Inn

Calum’s pheasant was served alongside a slice of Stornoway black pudding, confit shallot and a little jug of Port jus.

Every mouthful was rather rich, and the breast meat was beautifully tender. The black pudding overpowered most of the flavours, so he strategically started taking smaller pieces with the pheasant to ensure he could enjoy the gamier taste more.

A micro herb was placed on top and only added colour to the dish.

<span style="font-size: 12px">Thee pheasant breast with black pudding was a hit with my partner. Image: The Ferryman’s Inn</span>

Our empty plates were whisked away and it wasn’t long before I was starting to feel tired. An afternoon in the warm jacuzzi followed by the calming fire was taking its toll.

Luckily I got a new lease of life when my Scottish seafood ‘en papiliotte’ (£20) arrived.

Packed with the fish of the day – sea bass – plus mussels, squid, and two shell-on prawns, the whole thing had been steamed in their wood fire oven in garlic and herb butter.

The Scottish seafood ‘en papiliotte’ boasted a feast within. Image: The Ferryman’s Inn

When unravelling the goods, the garlic smell hit my nostrils with a punch. Saliva salivating in my mouth, I grabbed the toasted sourdough it cane with and dunked it in the molten butter sauce immediately. I loved everything about this dish, minus having to de-shell the prawns.

Calum’s pizza (£14), which sat across the table was very flat and was packed with n’duja but seemed to lack the pineapple that was meant to come on top. It was drowned in a spicy mayo and featured melted buffalo mozzarella and a San Marzano tomato base.

The crusts were thick, but I’d spied chilli-infused honey on the menu so suggested a side of the stuff to dip them into, this was a game-changer.

N’duja and pineapple pizza with sriracha mayo. Image: The Ferryman’s Inn

The mac and cheese bites we’d ordered revealed a bright orange interior which contained soft pasta and lots of nacho cheese.

They were a little on the dry side but dipped into the mayo that they came with and the leftover chilli honey, we polished the fried balls off to the best of our ability.

While dessert would have been lovely to watch the sunset, we couldn’t stomach the banana and hazelnut crumble my other half had so desperately been eager to try.

Instead, we took a walk in front of the restaurant, where you can also dine al fresco, to the water’s edge where we enjoyed the sun setting.

The verdict

The Ferryman’s Inn is a real gem on the road around the loch. With accommodation, the spa and the restaurant all within a minute’s walk of one another, this place is a destination with everything you need more or less under one roof.

I loved being able to enjoy the spa and then indulging in delicious food after. It really made the afternoon an experience and I’d recommend anyone visiting the spa to definitely take a trip next door for some scran.

There’s plenty on the menu to suit all tastes, and I also enjoyed the quality of the produce and seeing a variety of game, seafood and more on it.

You can also enjoy cocktails and other drinks in the spa, so don’t forget to do that when you’re chilling in the jacuzzi. You won’t regret it.

Information

Address: Taymouth Marina Holiday Resort, Restaurant and Spa, Taymouth Marina, Kenmore, Aberfeldy PH15 2HW

T: 01887 830216

W: www.taymouthmarina.com/ferrymans-inn

Price: £66.60

Scores: 

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service:3.5/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

