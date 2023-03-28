JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week to help support hospitality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week to help support hospitality

Locals are the heartbeat to any place. Here Julia Bryce outlines why they are of importance to St Andrews Cocktail Week.

St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Julia Bryce

St Andrews is a town known for its golf, historic buildings and tourism.

It sees some of the world’s most rich and famous rub shoulders with students from across the globe.

But it is also a town that is home to many locals who reside there 12 months of the year. And it is these individuals that are at the heart of this popular town’s success, and the ones who arguably are the hardest to gain the trust of.

Dan Gillan of The Adamson crafts a Cherry Margarita. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing and comes to a close this Sunday (April 2).

The concept of the event is not just to provide those who have purchased wristbands with discounts for bars, restaurants and other businesses around the town, but to attract locals and those who live outwith St Andrews to the area to enjoy and support local hospitality.

Driving footfall

Events like these are mainly designed with one objective.

To increase the footfall of an area for a set period of time, which is usually focused around the quieter months when firms would traditionally be struggling for business a little more.

Admittedly, St Andrews Cocktail Week does just that.

Northern Lights is The Rav’s signature drink. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week

Taking place outwith the town’s usual busy tourist season, the 10-day event run by Dundee creative firm, Marketing After Dark, is expected to sell more than 2,500 wristbands.

Around 41 different businesses are taking part, with a minimum of 25 bars and restaurants included in the mix. Other firms like hotels, beauty parlours and fashion outlets will, and have, all also benefit from the event’s footfall, bringing more business to a whole range of operators in the town.

The importance of local

However the one thing I noticed when I headed out for a night out in St Andrews as part of the event was the increasing numbers of students who were out and about. While young professionals could be seen in the odd venue, it was the students who made up the majority of the collective in St Andrews bars and pubs.

Tourists made up the best part of diners in restaurants, however locals out and about were much harder to find.

I headed out to put some of the signature drinks being served up during St Andrews Cocktail Week to the test. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

That’s not to say they weren’t there. The Criterion certainly boasted more of them than of students and tourists, but for the likes of The Old Course and Rusacks, it was definitely more tourist-led, and there were plenty of student’s out enjoying The Rule’s chicken wings.

Winning the trust of local clientele can be challenging, but if and when organisers get it right, these individuals can be hugely influential to the success of businesses, and to events like St Andrews Cocktail Week.

And the more locals who participate and encourage others to do so, the more attractive the town looks to those living a little further afield who can easily travel to the area for a day, night or weekend away.

Enjoy lunch and cocktails with a view at The Old Course’s Swilcan Loft restaurant. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

There’s definitely something to be said about the culture of going out in St Andrews as it was great to see so many people out enjoying the nightlife from early on. But we need to try and get as many locals out and about to support these initiatives. Without their support or buy in, these events are much harder to promote.

That said, it is also locals’ responsibility to help bolster their town’s reputation, so the more people who shout about all that is great about their home, the better.

These people are the heart, and sometimes are the lifeline, of these businesses throughout the year. It’s important for the local hospitality scene to recognise this and ensure they are looked after all year round and not forgotten about during peak tourist season, after all you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
Put these 8 Fife restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide on your must-visit list
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Dundee's Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final
Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers…
Restaurant review: Step inside Piccolo to be transported to Italy from Dundee's Perth Road
The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee's zero waste meal kit to the test
3
Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter

Most Read

1
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…
Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner…
2
Levenmouth GP surgery to offload thousands of patients in bid to reduce pressure on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented