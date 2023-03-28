JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week to help support hospitality

St Andrews is a town known for its golf, historic buildings and tourism.

It sees some of the world’s most rich and famous rub shoulders with students from across the globe.

But it is also a town that is home to many locals who reside there 12 months of the year. And it is these individuals that are at the heart of this popular town’s success, and the ones who arguably are the hardest to gain the trust of.

St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing and comes to a close this Sunday (April 2).

The concept of the event is not just to provide those who have purchased wristbands with discounts for bars, restaurants and other businesses around the town, but to attract locals and those who live outwith St Andrews to the area to enjoy and support local hospitality.

Driving footfall

Events like these are mainly designed with one objective.

To increase the footfall of an area for a set period of time, which is usually focused around the quieter months when firms would traditionally be struggling for business a little more.

Admittedly, St Andrews Cocktail Week does just that.

Taking place outwith the town’s usual busy tourist season, the 10-day event run by Dundee creative firm, Marketing After Dark, is expected to sell more than 2,500 wristbands.

Around 41 different businesses are taking part, with a minimum of 25 bars and restaurants included in the mix. Other firms like hotels, beauty parlours and fashion outlets will, and have, all also benefit from the event’s footfall, bringing more business to a whole range of operators in the town.

The importance of local

However the one thing I noticed when I headed out for a night out in St Andrews as part of the event was the increasing numbers of students who were out and about. While young professionals could be seen in the odd venue, it was the students who made up the majority of the collective in St Andrews bars and pubs.

Tourists made up the best part of diners in restaurants, however locals out and about were much harder to find.

That’s not to say they weren’t there. The Criterion certainly boasted more of them than of students and tourists, but for the likes of The Old Course and Rusacks, it was definitely more tourist-led, and there were plenty of student’s out enjoying The Rule’s chicken wings.

Winning the trust of local clientele can be challenging, but if and when organisers get it right, these individuals can be hugely influential to the success of businesses, and to events like St Andrews Cocktail Week.

And the more locals who participate and encourage others to do so, the more attractive the town looks to those living a little further afield who can easily travel to the area for a day, night or weekend away.

There’s definitely something to be said about the culture of going out in St Andrews as it was great to see so many people out enjoying the nightlife from early on. But we need to try and get as many locals out and about to support these initiatives. Without their support or buy in, these events are much harder to promote.

That said, it is also locals’ responsibility to help bolster their town’s reputation, so the more people who shout about all that is great about their home, the better.

These people are the heart, and sometimes are the lifeline, of these businesses throughout the year. It’s important for the local hospitality scene to recognise this and ensure they are looked after all year round and not forgotten about during peak tourist season, after all you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.