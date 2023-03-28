In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s main bus operator has revealed a rise in fares across most of its tickets from next week.

The Xplore Dundee hikes will come into force on Monday (April 3).

The firm is blaming factors including an end to Scottish Government funding, low passenger numbers, buses being more expensive to run and staff receiving a pay rise.

It follows on from increases to the firm’s fares last year.

How much are tickets increasing by?

Adult

Short hop – increasing from £1.90 to £2.20 .

– increasing from £1.90 to . Long hop – increasing from £2.45 (paper ticket) and £2.35 (mTicket) to £2.75

– increasing from £2.45 (paper ticket) and £2.35 (mTicket) to Five-trip bundle – increasing from £9.60 to £11

– increasing from £9.60 to 10-trip bundle – increasing from £19.25 to £22.

– increasing from £19.25 to DaySaver – increasing from £4 (paper ticket) and £3.85 (mTicket) to £4.40 .

– increasing from £4 (paper ticket) and £3.85 (mTicket) to . Five-day bundle – increasing from £16 to £17.60 .

– increasing from £16 to . EveningSaver – increasing from £3.20 to £3.50.

– increasing from £3.20 to GroupSaver – increasing from £9.60 (paper ticket) and £8.55 (mTickets) to £11.

– increasing from £9.60 (paper ticket) and £8.55 (mTickets) to WeekSaver – increasing from £14.45 to £16 .

– increasing from £14.45 to . Four WeekSaver – increasing from £53 to £56 .

– increasing from £53 to . Monthly direct debit – increasing from £47 to £52.

A new ticket is also being introduced called DuoSaver which will allow two people to travel together all day, costing £7.70.

Student

Unihop – increasing from £1.50 to £1.60 .

increasing from £1.50 to . 10-trip bundle – increasing from £13.90 to £15 .

– increasing from £13.90 to . DaySaver – increasing from £3.40 (mTickets); £3.60 (paper ticket); to £4.

– increasing from £3.40 (mTickets); £3.60 (paper ticket); to WeekSaver – increasing from £11 (paper ticket) and £10.70 (mTickets and smartcards) to £12.30 .

– increasing from £11 (paper ticket) and £10.70 (mTickets and smartcards) to . StudentSaver basic – increasing from £11 to £12.30 .

– increasing from £11 to . StudentSaver standard – increasing from £40 to £45 .

– increasing from £40 to . StudentSaver premium – increasing from £125 to £140.

Children

DaySaver – increasing from £2.60 to £3.30 .

– increasing from £2.60 to . WeekSaver – increasing from £8.50 to £11.50.

Single trip tickets will remain at £1.50 while the 10-trip bundle and four-week saver will be discontinued.

Passengers aged five to 21 with a valid NEC card can travel for free.

Why are fares going up?

In a statement, Xplore Dundee said: “Since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020, bus companies have received funding from the Scottish Government that has helped to keep services running.

“Passenger numbers plummeted to just 10% of ‘normal’ levels during the first lockdown and haven’t yet fully recovered (due to behavioural changes over the last three years, such as working from home and shopping online).

“That funding support will expire at the end of March – at the same time as inflationary pressures making buses more expensive to run.

“We’re also investing millions in transforming our fleet to improve the comfort and quality of your journey, as well as looking after the environment.

“Plus, we’re giving our staff a well-earned pay increase after seeing us through some difficult times in recent years.

“Despite these rising costs, our fares have been frozen in three of the last six years.

“That’s why we’ve had to review our prices – so that we can continue to cover those essential costs of delivering your local bus services.”

The rise comes as Xplore prepares to relaunch its open-top bus tours in Dundee this weekend.

Will other Dundee bus fares rise?

Stagecoach is the other main bus operator in Dundee, running services between the city, Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

The company announced earlier this month that it will be increasing its prices from this Sunday (April 2).