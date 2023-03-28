In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week

The operator's ticket prices will go up from Monday April 3.

By Emma Duncan
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee’s main bus operator has revealed a rise in fares across most of its tickets from next week.

The Xplore Dundee hikes will come into force on Monday (April 3).

The firm is blaming factors including an end to Scottish Government funding, low passenger numbers, buses being more expensive to run and staff receiving a pay rise.

It follows on from increases to the firm’s fares last year.

How much are tickets increasing by?

Adult

  • Short hop – increasing from £1.90 to £2.20.
  • Long hop – increasing from £2.45 (paper ticket) and £2.35 (mTicket) to £2.75 
  • Five-trip bundle – increasing from £9.60 to £11
  • 10-trip bundle – increasing from £19.25 to £22.
  • DaySaver – increasing from £4 (paper ticket) and £3.85 (mTicket) to £4.40.
  • Five-day bundle – increasing from £16 to £17.60.
  • EveningSaver – increasing from £3.20 to £3.50.
  • GroupSaver – increasing from £9.60 (paper ticket) and £8.55 (mTickets) to £11.
  • WeekSaver – increasing from £14.45 to £16.
  • Four WeekSaver – increasing from £53 to £56.
  • Monthly direct debit – increasing from £47 to £52.

A new ticket is also being introduced called DuoSaver which will allow two people to travel together all day, costing £7.70.

It will cost more to get on an Xplore Dundee bus. Image: DC Thomson

Student

  • Unihop – increasing from £1.50 to £1.60.
  • 10-trip bundle – increasing from £13.90 to £15.
  • DaySaver – increasing from £3.40 (mTickets); £3.60 (paper ticket); to £4.
  • WeekSaver – increasing from £11 (paper ticket) and £10.70 (mTickets and smartcards) to £12.30.
  • StudentSaver basic – increasing from £11 to £12.30.
  • StudentSaver standard – increasing from £40 to £45.
  • StudentSaver premium – increasing from £125 to £140.

Children

  • DaySaver – increasing from £2.60 to £3.30.
  • WeekSaver – increasing from £8.50 to £11.50.

Single trip tickets will remain at £1.50 while the 10-trip bundle and four-week saver will be discontinued.

Passengers aged five to 21 with a valid NEC card can travel for free.

Why are fares going up?

In a statement, Xplore Dundee said: “Since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020, bus companies have received funding from the Scottish Government that has helped to keep services running.

“Passenger numbers plummeted to just 10% of ‘normal’ levels during the first lockdown and haven’t yet fully recovered (due to behavioural changes over the last three years, such as working from home and shopping online).

“That funding support will expire at the end of March – at the same time as inflationary pressures making buses more expensive to run.

A commuter using the Xplore Dundee app.

“We’re also investing millions in transforming our fleet to improve the comfort and quality of your journey, as well as looking after the environment.

“Plus, we’re giving our staff a well-earned pay increase after seeing us through some difficult times in recent years.

“Despite these rising costs, our fares have been frozen in three of the last six years.

“That’s why we’ve had to review our prices – so that we can continue to cover those essential costs of delivering your local bus services.”

The rise comes as Xplore prepares to relaunch its open-top bus tours in Dundee this weekend.

Will other Dundee bus fares rise?

Stagecoach is the other main bus operator in Dundee, running services between the city, Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

The company announced earlier this month that it will be increasing its prices from this Sunday (April 2).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre
Public asked to keep clear of ground-nesting birds at popular Dundee park
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Dundee's Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final

Most Read

1
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
6
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
7
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
8
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
9
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner…
2
Levenmouth GP surgery to offload thousands of patients in bid to reduce pressure on…
Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season

Editor's Picks

Most Commented