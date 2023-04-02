Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions

Banana cake lovers rejoice, for we have the perfect recipe for you to whip up!

By Brian Stormont
Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing. Image: Supplied by FREEE 
Ahead of Easter, FREEE, gluten free flour brand, has shared a new recipe for a delicious Easter treat.

The recipe for banana bundt cake, which is gluten free and perfect for any occasion this year, is a twist on a classic.

Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe bananas
  • 100g butter
  • 100g soft brown sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 200g FREEE self raising white flour
  • Oil, for tin

For the fudge Icing:

  • 75g butter
  • 75g brown sugar
  • 50g double cream

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Rub some oil around the inside of a metal bundt tin or silicone mould.
  3. Peel and mash the bananas on a plate.
  4. Chop the butter into cubes and put them into a mixing bowl.
  5. Add the sugar and beat together until smooth.
  6. Add the mashed banana and vanilla extract and beat again.
  7. Break the eggs into the bowl, one at a time, ensuring each is well incorporated
  8. before adding the next.
  9. Sieve the flour into the bowl and stir the mixture.
  10. Tip the mixture into the metal tin or silicone mould and smooth the top.
  11. Bake in the metal bundt tin for 50-55 minutes, in silicone for 45-50 minutes or until the sponge springs back when touched.
    Cool the cake in its tin for 40 minutes before carefully turning it out onto a wire rack to finish cooling.

Fudge Icing

  1. Chop the butter into cubes.
  2. Put them into a saucepan.
  3. Add the sugar and cream.
  4. Put the pan over a gentle heat and stir to make a smooth sauce.
  5. Remove the pan from the heat.
  6. Stir as the icing cools and thickens slightly.
  7. Gently pour the icing over the top of the cold bundt cake allowing it to run down the sides.

