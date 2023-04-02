Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions

Ahead of Easter, FREEE, gluten free flour brand, has shared a new recipe for a delicious Easter treat.
The recipe for banana bundt cake, which is gluten free and perfect for any occasion this year, is a twist on a classic.
Gluten-free banana bundt cake with fudge icing
(Serves 8-10)
Ingredients
- 2 ripe bananas
- 100g butter
- 100g soft brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 200g FREEE self raising white flour
- Oil, for tin
For the fudge Icing:
- 75g butter
- 75g brown sugar
- 50g double cream
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4.
- Rub some oil around the inside of a metal bundt tin or silicone mould.
- Peel and mash the bananas on a plate.
- Chop the butter into cubes and put them into a mixing bowl.
- Add the sugar and beat together until smooth.
- Add the mashed banana and vanilla extract and beat again.
- Break the eggs into the bowl, one at a time, ensuring each is well incorporated
- before adding the next.
- Sieve the flour into the bowl and stir the mixture.
- Tip the mixture into the metal tin or silicone mould and smooth the top.
- Bake in the metal bundt tin for 50-55 minutes, in silicone for 45-50 minutes or until the sponge springs back when touched.
Cool the cake in its tin for 40 minutes before carefully turning it out onto a wire rack to finish cooling.
Fudge Icing
- Chop the butter into cubes.
- Put them into a saucepan.
- Add the sugar and cream.
- Put the pan over a gentle heat and stir to make a smooth sauce.
- Remove the pan from the heat.
- Stir as the icing cools and thickens slightly.
- Gently pour the icing over the top of the cold bundt cake allowing it to run down the sides.