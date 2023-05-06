Latest East Neuk restaurant hopes to show ‘everything tastes better with Sôlt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Latest East Neuk restaurant hopes to show ‘everything tastes better with Sôlt’

East Neuk Salt Co co-founder Mhairi Peattie is launching an outdoor restaurant at the company's St Monans base.

Mhairi Peattie in her supper club dining room, the precursor for Sôlt. Image. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Mhairi Peattie in her supper club dining room, the precursor for Sôlt. Image. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
By Peter John Meiklem

St Monans entrepreneur Mhairi Peattie has taken an unusual road to opening her own restaurant in the Kingdom’s fabled East Neuk.

With husband Darren, Mhairi, 45, first helped create the East Neuk Salt Co – bringing salt production back to Fife for the first time in more than a century.

Now the one time business studies student – albeit someone who has always had “one foot in the kitchen”– is finalising the menu for a new outdoor restaurant next to the company’s St Monans salt works

And what’s it called?

Sôlt, of course.

“It’s the phonetical pronunciation of salt, with the little circumflex over the o. It does look quite cool,” Mhairi laughs, taking a break from prepping her menu for the big opening in the middle of May.

From west to east coast kitchens

Mhairi first learned to cook from her dad, helping out in the family restaurant The Tea Garden in the port of Mallaig on the west coast. Latterly, she had the head chef gig at the Dory Bistro in nearby Pittenweem before going full time with her family’s salt start up.

But despite her love of cooking, it was the business side of the hospitality that called first.

A fish dish served during the East Neuk Salt Company’s supper club last summer. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Spells studying exports, languages and business at Napier University set her up for a job in the wine trade before moving on to a range of other roles.

Although her “heart was always on the chefing side,” she was keen to keep one eye on the bigger picture.

“I was speaking to someone about this the other day. There’s this real thirst for knowledge. I always wanted to know how everything worked.”

Following on from the East Neuk Salt Co’s series of supper clubs and take away nights, outdoor restaurant Sôlt marks their move into a more permanent, bespoke space for 36 diners.

East Neuk restaurant Sôlt promises ‘chilled out vibe’

So what can visitors expect?

“We want to build this lovely area outside, which lets people sit outside in a garden environment and really enjoy local produce.”

Mhairi mentions she has plans to launch with an open mic night.

“People who are going to be attracted to Sôlt are those who like good food. They’ve experienced our food at other events so they know the style of food we’re doing.

“There’s been a vibrant music scene in the East Neuk for quite a while and we’ve dipped our toe into that and found that our customers really like it. It’s going to be a very chilled out vibe.”

The company’s hand harvested sea salt. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Sôlt will source the majority of its fare from less than a mile away. Think Pittenweem shellfish and squid, East Neuk Market Garden fruit and veg, meat from Crail’s JB Penman butchers or game picked up from local estates.

But local doesn’t mean without surprises, of course, Mhairi is already planning a novel entry on the starters list – nettle soup.

“There’s going to be nettle soup on there for sure. I like a bit of foraging, nature’s bounty. The things we get before anything is growing in the garden.”

What’s on the menu?

Mhairi is planning a three starter, three main and three desert plus specials split.That is also likely to include a few familiar dishes too, for example lobster thermidor.

“It’ll be changing menu. It will be what is coming out the ground that week. It is what has come off the boats that week,” she says.

Darren and Mhairi Peattie outside the East Neuk Salt Co base at the Bass Rock Business Park in, St Monans in 2021, Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“They’ll be things going on the specials board like razor clams, Queen scallops. And when the mackerel starts running off the Isle of May, I’ll be getting the mackerel too.”

She will season some of the dishes with her company’s own brand of flavoured salts. They include wild garlic, oak smoked, lime smoked and a smoked chilli salt.

“I’ve really started to experiment with the flavours that smoking brings. We all know salt makes things taste better, but when you start to smoke that salt, it really adds a depth.

“There was a mantra in the restaurant – everything tastes better with smoked salt.”

Mhairi will be hoping the same mantra will have the diners flocking in when the Sôlt opens its doors for the first time in May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]