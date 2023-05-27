Perthshire mother and daughter duo make more than 1,000 doughnuts to help sick kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Perthshire mother and daughter duo make more than 1,000 doughnuts to help sick kids

Breadalbane Bakery's delicious bakes have raised dough for The Children's Trust during National Doughnut Week.

By Maria Gran
Two women holding trays of doughnuts outside Breadalbane Bakery in Aberfeldy
Breadalbane Bakery's Lynda Morris and Gemma Curston have a whole range of doughnuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Before 5am every morning this week, Breadalbane Bakery owner Lynda Morris has been in the kitchen making doughnuts.

The reason is National Doughnut Week, an annual event raising money for The Children’s Trust, a charity for children with brain injuries.

For the fifth time, the Aberfeldy bakery is taking part in the fundraising effort, donating 30p from each doughnut sale between May 20 and 28.

Helping Lynda out in the kitchen is daughter Gemma Curston, and the duo have made hundreds of doughnuts every day this week.

Two female bakers holding colourful doughnuts in front of their eyes.
Doughnut experts Lynda and Gemma. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We started last Saturday and sold 226 doughnuts, on Monday we sold 194,” Gemma says.

“On a standard weekday we do about 40.”

With one day still to go, the duo have sold more than 1,005 doughnuts and raised more than £300 for charity.

Doughnut Week is a must

To make National Doughnut Week extra special, Lynda and Gemma have made daily specials to add to their range of classic, Irn Bru and biscoff doughnuts.

As well as their own list of flavours, the bakers took to social media to ask locals what they fancy in a doughnut.

A tray of orange glazed doughnuts with blue decorations.
The Irn Bru doughnuts are a Breadalbane Bakery staple. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This has led to lime cheesecake, Jaffa cake, orange Matchmaker, Oreo, mint Aero, lemon meringue and black forest gateau doughnuts. And that’s not even all, the Dunkeld Street bakery has also added vegan doughnuts to their specials range.

Since its first participation in 2018, the locals have become big fans of the celebrations.

Gemma says: “We keep coming back to it because the town loves it. They pretty much tell us we have to do it now.

“Originally it was my brother and sister David and Hannah who started it, but they moved back down south a few months ago.

Two female bakers in the kitchen, decorating orange doughnuts with a blue glaze.
It’s been a busy week for Lynda and Gemma. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Now it’s myself and my mum doing the doughnuts and cakes, and we have two bakers that make the bread at night and finish early in the morning.”

Perthshire doughnuts popular with tourists

It’s not just the town that loves Breadalbane Bakery’s doughnuts, their bakes are also very popular with tourists. That’s why the Irn Bru one is part of the core range.

The loaded doughnut counter is a sight to behold, and many stop by to get pictures. This week, the bakers have put a wee change pot on top of it so anyone can ‘dough-nate’ to the cause.

Last year, the bakery raised over £500 for The Children’s Trust after donating 15p from each doughnut sold.

“It makes us feel really good,” says Gemma.

“It’s been fun, tiring and hard work.”

Inside a bakery counter with three shelves of colourful doughnuts.
The doughnut counter is filled to the brim. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The family took over Breadalbane Bakery in 2009, with trained baker David taking the lead alongside Hannah. Their bakes soon became so popular the team had to double in size.

Before the Covid pandemic, the bakery operated a tea room which shut in 2020. The space was converted into a pantry, allowing the business to stay open in lockdown.

Stocked with plenty of fresh produce and vegan and gluten-free products, it’s a popular spot for shopping in the town.

Breadalbane Bakery won best sourdough and best yeasted bread at the Scottish Baker awards last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]