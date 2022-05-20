Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for steak pies, cakes, bread and rolls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for steak pies, cakes, bread and rolls

By Gavin Harper
May 20 2022, 5.01pm Updated: May 20 2022, 5.11pm
Goodfellow & Steven were winners at the Scottish Bakery Awards.
Goodfellow & Steven were winners at the Scottish Bakery Awards.

The best of Tayside and Fife’s bakeries were celebrated as nine businesses claimed top awards.

They were recognised at the Scottish Bakery Awards in Glasgow, with three taking home top national prizes.

There were also a host of regional award winners from across Courier Country.

Breadalbane Bakery & Pantry in Aberfeldy won best sourdough bread and best yeasted bread in Scotland.

Fife-based Bayne’s scooped best morning roll in Scotland and won a regional bronze award for its steak pie.

Tayside bakery should be ‘very proud’

Broughty Ferry bakery Goodfellow and Steven won best savoury in Scotland for its steak pie. It also claimed regional gold and national silver awards for its empire biscuit.

Goodfellow and Steven also won best buttery in Scotland, as well as taking home a bronze in the central Scotland region for yeasted bread.

Goodfellow and Steven won gold for best savoury in Scotland.

It won praise from Scottish Bakers’ Ambassador Mich Turner, who handed over their awards at a ceremony in Glasgow.

He said: “With nearly 500 products from 57 bakers entered and with each product assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste, Goodfellow and Steven should be very proud of their success.”

Angus and Fife winners

JM Bakery, of Carnoustie, took two awards – both in the same category. The Angus business won gold and silver in the celebration cake category.

There was more good news for Angus as Ferryden firm Keptie Bakery won regional silver for its scone and a special silver award for its potato scone.

Fife firms also enjoyed success. Cupar firm Fisher and Donaldson won the bakery café of the year title, while it also won best viennoiserie for its strawberry Danish.

Fisher & Donaldson were also among the winners.

RT Stuart, based at Methil Docks, claimed a regional silver award and Anstruther business G H Barnett & Son claimed three awards.

it won regional silver for its morning roll plus bronze for its chilli and coriander oatcake and for its fruit scone.

Winners put through their paces

The Scottish Baker of the Year competition sets out to select the cream of the crop nationwide.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of organisers Scottish Bakers, said: “With 50 industry professionals on hand during our annual judging day, our winners can be justifiably proud of their achievements.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of organisers Scottish Bakers.

“We really do congratulate all of our winners and we thank the voting public for taking the time to vote for their favourite bakery business.”

The ultimate prize of Scottish Baker of the Year for 2022/23 was awarded to The Three Little Bakers of Inverness.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]