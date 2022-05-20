Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for steak pies, cakes, bread and rolls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The best of Tayside and Fife’s bakeries were celebrated as nine businesses claimed top awards.

They were recognised at the Scottish Bakery Awards in Glasgow, with three taking home top national prizes.

There were also a host of regional award winners from across Courier Country.

Breadalbane Bakery & Pantry in Aberfeldy won best sourdough bread and best yeasted bread in Scotland.

Fife-based Bayne’s scooped best morning roll in Scotland and won a regional bronze award for its steak pie.

Tayside bakery should be ‘very proud’

Broughty Ferry bakery Goodfellow and Steven won best savoury in Scotland for its steak pie. It also claimed regional gold and national silver awards for its empire biscuit.

Goodfellow and Steven also won best buttery in Scotland, as well as taking home a bronze in the central Scotland region for yeasted bread.

It won praise from Scottish Bakers’ Ambassador Mich Turner, who handed over their awards at a ceremony in Glasgow.

He said: “With nearly 500 products from 57 bakers entered and with each product assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste, Goodfellow and Steven should be very proud of their success.”

Angus and Fife winners

JM Bakery, of Carnoustie, took two awards – both in the same category. The Angus business won gold and silver in the celebration cake category.

There was more good news for Angus as Ferryden firm Keptie Bakery won regional silver for its scone and a special silver award for its potato scone.

Fife firms also enjoyed success. Cupar firm Fisher and Donaldson won the bakery café of the year title, while it also won best viennoiserie for its strawberry Danish.

RT Stuart, based at Methil Docks, claimed a regional silver award and Anstruther business G H Barnett & Son claimed three awards.

it won regional silver for its morning roll plus bronze for its chilli and coriander oatcake and for its fruit scone.

Winners put through their paces

The Scottish Baker of the Year competition sets out to select the cream of the crop nationwide.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of organisers Scottish Bakers, said: “With 50 industry professionals on hand during our annual judging day, our winners can be justifiably proud of their achievements.

“We really do congratulate all of our winners and we thank the voting public for taking the time to vote for their favourite bakery business.”

The ultimate prize of Scottish Baker of the Year for 2022/23 was awarded to The Three Little Bakers of Inverness.