Investigation launched after windows smashed at Perth primary school

An investigation has been launched after several windows were smashed at a primary school in Perth.

Viewlands Primary School on Oakbank Crescent was targeted at the weekend sometime between 7.30pm on June 13 and 7am on Monday.

It is not known how much repairs will cost after windows in the PE hall and nursery were damaged.

Residents near to the school say the high level of crime in the area in recent years is concerning.

In 2019, both Oakbank Primary School and Viewlands Primary School were set on fire within three days of each other. A 15-year-old boy was later charged.

That same year there was a spate of tool thefts, at least five vans were broken into and there were at least six others reported in one month.

It has led one homeowner to install CCTV outside his home in a bid to keep safe.

Installed CCTV

The resident said: “There has been a lot of break-ins here around about but I have been told it could be people from outwith the area.

“That has nothing to do with the school, I’m more worried about things like that.

“We’ve got CCTV up as a deterrent and to keep ourselves safe.”

Another said: “The stuff that happened at the school will no doubt be kids, it’s not going to be serious criminals.”

Local councillor Sheila McCole said: “It’s regrettable that thoughtless and wanton vandalism has been inflicted on Viewlands Primary School.

“However, this is very well run and managed school and I have complete confidence that the head teacher and staff will ensure that there is no disruption to the learning experience of our young people.”

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We encourage children and young people in Perth and Kinross to be active and spend time outdoors with their peers, however not in activities that are detrimental to their communities.

“We are aware of damage to window panes in the PE hall and nursery at Viewlands Primary School and we are arranging for the necessary repairs to be completed as soon as possible.

“The matter has also been reported to Police Scotland. If anyone in the community witnessed this incident of vandalism, or has information about who may be responsible we would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101.”