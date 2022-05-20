Investigation launched after windows smashed at Perth primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investigation launched after windows smashed at Perth primary school

By Emma Duncan
May 20 2022, 5.09pm Updated: May 20 2022, 5.10pm
Viewlands Primary School was targeted once again and saw some of its windows smashed.
An investigation has been launched after several windows were smashed at a primary school in Perth.

Viewlands Primary School on Oakbank Crescent was targeted at the weekend sometime between 7.30pm on June 13 and 7am on Monday.

It is not known how much repairs will cost after windows in the PE hall and nursery were damaged.

Residents near to the school say the high level of crime in the area in recent years is concerning.

In 2019, both Oakbank Primary School and Viewlands Primary School were set on fire within three days of each other. A 15-year-old boy was later charged.

That same year there was a spate of tool thefts, at least five vans were broken into and there were at least six others reported in one month.

It has led one homeowner to install CCTV outside his home in a bid to keep safe.

Installed CCTV

The resident said: “There has been a lot of break-ins here around about but I have been told it could be people from outwith the area.

“That has nothing to do with the school, I’m more worried about things like that.

“We’ve got CCTV up as a deterrent and to keep ourselves safe.”

Another said: “The stuff that happened at the school will no doubt be kids, it’s not going to be serious criminals.”

Local councillor Sheila McCole said: “It’s regrettable that thoughtless and wanton vandalism has been inflicted on Viewlands Primary School.

“However, this is very well run and managed school and I have complete confidence that the head teacher and staff will ensure that there is no disruption to the learning experience of our young people.”

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We encourage children and young people in Perth and Kinross to be active and spend time outdoors with their peers, however not in activities that are detrimental to their communities.

“We are aware of damage to window panes in the PE hall and nursery at Viewlands Primary School and we are arranging for the necessary repairs to be completed as soon as possible.

“The matter has also been reported to Police Scotland. If anyone in the community witnessed this incident of vandalism, or has information about who may be responsible we would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101.”

