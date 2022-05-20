JIM SPENCE: Gordon Strachan and Charlie Adam could be Dundee’s doorstep dream team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Gordon Strachan and Charlie Adam could be Dundee’s doorstep dream team

By Jim Spence
May 20 2022, 5.30pm
Could Gordon Strachan (left) and Charlie Adam (right) work together to get Dundee promoted at the first time of asking?
Could Gordon Strachan (left) and Charlie Adam (right) work together to get Dundee promoted at the first time of asking?

Dundee should offer Charlie Adam another year at Dens.

In fact, with Gordon Strachan as director of football, it’s worth examining whether the pair, who have huge top level experience, might be the ideal combination to propel the Dark Blues straight back to the Premiership.

Playing wise, Charlie might not have a weekly 90 minutes in the tank, but his experience and ability in games would still be hugely advantageous.

Dundee have the opportunity to bounce straight back to the top league.

In recent years Dundee United, Hearts and Rangers have all been the big dogs in the second tier. This time round, Dundee will be the team everyone wants to beat, assuming St Johnstone don’t join them after the play-offs.

Dundee fans hope to have a title-chasing team to cheer on next season

In terms of support and finance they should be miles ahead of the competition.

Cove Rangers and Queens Park are new kids on the block and both have significant backers, but Dundee should surely be a more formidable outfit than every other squad in the division in terms of the quality of players they can attract.

With Gordon Strachan in place as director of football, the club have a man with a contacts book that could choke a horse and, if they get the right players in and a head coach candidate who can energise and organise the side, Dundee can win the league at first time of asking.

Charlie can still offer plenty on the pitch. It’s worth talking to see what he might offer as a player-coach too.

Dundee United fans celebrate their side’s European qualification in Dingwall

Dundee United fans are celebrating their European qualification.

Arabs can now hope for either a cracking trip to one of Europe’s night life capitals like Prague, with the danger of being punted out immediately, or one of the theoretically easier ties like Shkendija in Macedonia.

I use the word “easier” advisedly because there are few countries where the opposition isn’t capable of offering a robust challenge.

I covered Aberdeen’s tie against the Macedonian side in the national stadium in Skopje in 2015 for the BBC, when Aberdeen hung on for a 1-1 draw.

The Dons made the next round on away goals after a goalless Pittodrie leg.

United boss Tam Courts doesn’t have much time to rebuild a side capable of competing in Europe.

With six or more new faces expected at Tannadice, the window to conclude business is tight.

Defensively, the team is still strong, with Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards both signed, and Ross Graham set to cement his terrific progress in the back line.

Work to do

However, replacing Benjamin Siegrist with a goalkeeper of similar quality will be taxing as will be replacing the midfield calibre of Dylan Levitt, should talks between player and club stall.

Fans want more creativity and pace in the middle and wide areas and there’s a crying need for a Lawrence Shankland-type striker to form a partnership with Tony Watt, who has excelled in the carrier-provider role but with no one to provide for.

United fans are ready for the check-in desks, but there’s much work to be done before boarding.

