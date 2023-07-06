Expect a cheap and cheerful dining experience at The Tipsy Goat during Dundee Restaurant Week

Sometimes, all you want is a big bowl of pasta.

That is the kind of mood I was in when I headed to The Tipsy Goat – a new(ish) bar and restaurant in Dundee’s Tay Square – after a busy day at work last Thursday.

The venue is offering two for one on pasta and pizza during Dundee Restaurant Week, which sounded like a great deal to me.

The Tipsy Goat

The Tipsy Goat was opened by Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr in November, following the sudden closure of his venue The Caird on the Nethergate.

He promised the new venture would offer customers a “casual dining experience”.

When I phoned to book a table for 5.30pm, I was warned that a party of 15 would be in and that we could expect a long wait.

I was grateful for the heads up, but undeterred. I really wanted my pasta.

Later, when my colleague Morven and I were sat next to the aforementioned party in a corner of the restaurant, I wondered if I had made a mistake.

We had to shout across the table to hear one another over the boisterous group.

But it made for a fun and lively atmosphere in the newly-decorated joint, which was painted in a bright shade of teal with warm overhead lighting.

The choice of artwork was questionable (a lot of goats) but certainly eye-catching.

The food

The Tipsy Goat, which boasts a cocktail bar and offers cocktail lessons, is known for its Instagrammable tipples.

It offers a range of cocktails inspired by popular sweets – including the Drumstick, Bueno, Parma Violet, Bounty and Jolly Rancher.

But we weren’t feeling that adventurous, and I opted for a Coke Zero while Morven ordered a half pint of Beavertown’s neck oil IPA.

Despite being run off their feet – the place was packed – staff were friendly and attentive.

Our shared starters were quick to arrive. The vegetable pakoras were hot and fluffy, and came with a delicious chilli and lime dipping sauce and fresh salady bits.

They didn’t taste homemade, but that didn’t stop us from practically inhaling them.

We also tucked into a large bowl of cheesy nachos, which came with little pots of guacamole, salsa and sour cream. They were warm, crunchy and moreish.

Then, it was time for the pasta.

My penne arrabiata, topped with parmesan and watercress, packed a fiery punch that I enjoyed.

However the sauce appeared to have been made with cream – not a version I have tried before – and was a little too rich for me.

Morven’s king prawn creamy spaghetti also came topped with parmesan and watercress. It was flavoursome and creamy she said – however the prawns were rubbery.

The verdict

The Tipsy Goat claims to be the G.O.A.T. – greatest of all time – bar and restaurant in Dundee.

I am not sure I would go that far, but I certainly enjoyed my evening of comfort food.

Although none of the dishes blew me away, I loved the casual atmosphere and my interest was piqued by the list of weird-and-wonderful-sounding cocktails. I will definitely be returning to try a couple.

With its regular deals and promos – including two for £10 on cocktails and a pre-theatre menu – customers can get a lot for their money.

So if you’re looking for somewhere cheap and cheerful to dine out in Dundee, you should definitely check it out.

Information

A: 11 Tay Square, Dundee DD1 1PB

W:

http://www.thetipsygoat.co.uk/

Price: £33 for two drinks, two starters and two mains, including a 10% tip.

Dundee Restaurant Week promotion: Get 2 for 1 on pizza and pasta.

