First ever Dundee Restaurant Week gets mixed reviews from diners and eateries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

First ever Dundee Restaurant Week gets mixed reviews from diners and eateries

Some diners enjoyed the opportunity to save money while eating out, but at least one restaurant is questioning whether to sign up again.

By Maria Gran
Food Instagrammers Emma Findlay and Lennox Kelly made the most of Dundee Restaurant Week deals. Image: Emma Findlay/Lennox Kelly
Food Instagrammers Emma Findlay and Lennox Kelly made the most of Dundee Restaurant Week deals. Image: Emma Findlay/Lennox Kelly

The first ever restaurant week came to Dundee this summer, and diners and venues have had their say on the 11-day discount foodie event.

Running from June 29 to July 9, 40 restaurants, pubs and cafes across the city offered discounted meals and menus to encourage people to come out and eat.

Over 12,000 diners signed up for the free Dundee Restaurant Week pass which unlocked the offerings.

One of them was Lennox Kelly from Dundee, who shares her dining experiences on social media.

She believes Dundee Restaurant Week is a great concept.

“It’s giving us locals the opportunity to save money and try out new places,” she says.

“I started my Lennox Eats Instagram and TikTok last year as a hobby, but have had so much support from local restaurants.

“It feels great taking part in restaurant week where I can give them support back, all the while supporting Dundee’s community cafes with our donations – it’s win, win, win!

Lennox shares her dining experiences on social media. Image: Lennox Kelly

“Supporting these local businesses is so important for Dundee, to keep the food scene thriving as it is now.

“It’s fantastic to see that Dundee Restaurant Week has done exactly that.”

Food Instagrammer Emma Findlay from Wormit agrees, and has added lots of new venues to her list of places to try out following the event.

Emma says Dundee Restaurant Week was the perfect opportunity to try new restaurants and make use of the good deals.

“I went to three venues during the week, The Giddy Goose, Loco Rita’s and Dundee Espresso Lab,” she lists.

Emma tucking into some pasta at Franks on Nethergate. Image: Emma Findlay

“I’ll definitely be heading back to all the venues and I really hope to see more things like this happen in Dundee.

“It’s great for the venues and the customers.”

Dundee Restaurant Week came at wrong time

City Square restaurant Gidi Grill didn’t notice an influx of diners. Unfortunately, owner Mo Adeniyi reveals it was the quietest week they’ve ever had.

He thinks restaurant week came at the wrong time of year.

“Maybe if it wasn’t for restaurant week it would be completely dead, but compared to other weeks it was quiet,” he says.

“I think everyone was on holiday, so it wasn’t so good. This week has been better, it’s coming up like a normal week.

“These past two weeks we’ve had the lowest sales since we opened in City Square last year.”

Owner of Gidi Grill Mo Adeniyi and his wife Eniola. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The restaurateur expanded to Aberdeen in November last year, and took part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week in January. Mo says taking part really helped the business.

He’s not sure if Gidi Grill will take part in Dundee Restaurant Week again if the opportunity arises.

“If it’s during the summer, I’d say no, but during the wintertime, yes,” he says.

“Any deal is good, but the timing needs to be right. If there is nobody to take part in the deals, why do the deals?

“The first two weeks of full holidays people go away, so why put restaurant week around that time?”

‘Improvements need to be made’

The Dundee Evening Telegraph audience also ventured out for discount scran during restaurant week. We asked for their thoughts on Facebook.

Adam had to leave one venue disappointed as “they wouldn’t offer the deal as they were ‘undergoing rebranding’.”

Some diners deemed the event too complicated and not worth the bother, as the variety of offers wasn’t great enough.

Jennifer wrote: “Like the idea, however improvements need to be made.

“Visited the Barrelman, menu was limited and some of the dishes were not available on the reduced menu. Disappointed.”

More from Food & Drink

Vegetable enchiladas.
Restaurant review: Perth's cultural quarter is on the up and Paco's is still at…
A man and a woman standing outside Sliderz on Perth Street, Blairgowrie holding a burger each
First-time chef's Blairgowrie burger joint takes off - with help from his mum and…
Errol Fish Bar is on the market for £199,950 after the owners decided to retire.
Perthshire fish and chip shop for sale as owners decide to retire
Amanda Gerlack, Seven Kings
First look at Dunfermline pub after major refurbishment
Andy Husband at his farm in Angus alongside son, Fraser, as they harvest the blackcurrants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop
Olga Protsenko in her home kitchen.
'I fled dangerous Ukrainian city - now I'm selling cakes from my kitchen in…
A table at Andreou's Dundee with three different dips, a bowl of olives, a plate of falafel and halloumi, and a basket of pita bread.
Restaurant review: Andreou's Dundee serves up a perfect taste of Greece
A woman sitting at a table holding a coffee in front of Morton of Pitmilly's converted street food container.
Fife resort Morton of Pitmilly serves up street food from converted shipping container
The Welcome Inn is one of the places where kids eat free in Perth.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire
Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays