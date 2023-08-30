Family-run Dunfermline Greek restaurant boasting 24 starters ‘delighted’ at response from locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Family-run Dunfermline Greek restaurant boasting 24 starters ‘delighted’ at response from locals

Attica Greek Taverna opened on Cross Wynd four months ago in the refurbished former Cafe Giacomo unit.

By Neil Henderson
The interior at Attica Greek Taverna
Attica Greek Taverna in Dunfermline. Image: Attica Greek Taverna

A family-run Greek restaurant in Dunfermline that boasts 24 starters on its menu says it is “delighted” with the response from customers.

For owners Sonila Gerco and her husband Entmont, opening the restaurant was a “dream come true”.

The couple ran a Greek takeaway business in Edinburgh for six years before moving to Fife.

The front of Attica Greek Taverna in Dunfermline.
Attica opened earlier this year. Image: Attica Greek Taverna

They started selling from a takeaway van in Dunfermline before opening Just Greek Food on Pilmuir Street two years ago.

Sonila told The Courier the restaurant was a natural progression for her family.

She said: “To have Attica open is a dream for us after much hard work to make it happen.

Family affair at Dunfermline Greek restaurant

“It’s a full family affair as my two sons – Andrea and Antonio – also work in the restaurant.

“We opened four months ago and we are delighted with how customers have reacted.

“Many have already come back which is wonderful for us.”

Attica’s menu offers a wide selection of traditional Greek cuisine including 24 starters, many of which are vegan.

The menu offers a wide range of authentic dishes.
The menu offers a wide range of authentic dishes. Image: Attica Greek Taverna
The restaurant has no less than 24 different starters on offer.
Attica has no less than 24 different starters on offer. Image Attica Greet Taverna

Among them is kotokeftedes – spicy chicken meatballs – and tirokafteri, a spicy dip with feta cheese, chili peppers, yoghurt and olive oil.

Mains include several offerings from the grill, such as shish souvlaki – a marinated kebab of either lamb, pork or chicken.

Kleftiko is also a popular dish consisting of a lamb joint with onions, garlic, herbs and rice.

The restaurant also offers a range of Greek desserts and drinks along with traditional live music on certain nights.

Some of the dishes from the main grill.
Some of the dishes from the main grill. Image: Attica Greek Taverna
Customers can enjoy one of several Greek beers.
Customers can enjoy one of several Greek beers. Image: Attica Greek Taverna

Sonila added: “Having the music and dancing really does create a fabulous atmosphere and has already proved hugely popular.

“We want people to go home having not just had a nice meal, but a full Greek experience.

“The music was so well received that last week, after we’d finished cooking, I even got up and danced along with customers – it was fantastic.”

It comes after the opening of a new restaurant at the Adamson Hotel near Dunfermline, promising to showcase the best of Scotland’s larder.

