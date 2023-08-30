Family-run Dunfermline Greek restaurant boasting 24 starters ‘delighted’ at response from locals

A family-run Greek restaurant in Dunfermline that boasts 24 starters on its menu says it is “delighted” with the response from customers.

Attica Greek Taverna opened on Cross Wynd four months ago in the refurbished former Cafe Giacomo unit.

For owners Sonila Gerco and her husband Entmont, opening the restaurant was a “dream come true”.

The couple ran a Greek takeaway business in Edinburgh for six years before moving to Fife.

They started selling from a takeaway van in Dunfermline before opening Just Greek Food on Pilmuir Street two years ago.

Sonila told The Courier the restaurant was a natural progression for her family.

She said: “To have Attica open is a dream for us after much hard work to make it happen.

Family affair at Dunfermline Greek restaurant

“It’s a full family affair as my two sons – Andrea and Antonio – also work in the restaurant.

“We opened four months ago and we are delighted with how customers have reacted.

“Many have already come back which is wonderful for us.”

Attica’s menu offers a wide selection of traditional Greek cuisine including 24 starters, many of which are vegan.

Among them is kotokeftedes – spicy chicken meatballs – and tirokafteri, a spicy dip with feta cheese, chili peppers, yoghurt and olive oil.

Mains include several offerings from the grill, such as shish souvlaki – a marinated kebab of either lamb, pork or chicken.

Kleftiko is also a popular dish consisting of a lamb joint with onions, garlic, herbs and rice.

The restaurant also offers a range of Greek desserts and drinks along with traditional live music on certain nights.

Sonila added: “Having the music and dancing really does create a fabulous atmosphere and has already proved hugely popular.

“We want people to go home having not just had a nice meal, but a full Greek experience.

“The music was so well received that last week, after we’d finished cooking, I even got up and danced along with customers – it was fantastic.”

