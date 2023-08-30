Local businesses step into the spotlight for Scotland Loves Local Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local businesses step into the spotlight for Scotland Loves Local Week

"Businesses like mine need your support now more than ever."

By In Partnership with Scotland Loves Local
Scotland Loves Local Week supports local businesses like hairdressers
Local businesses form the heart of local communities.

Boutique owner Jean Young knows the difference choosing local and backing businesses in the local community makes. That’s why she’s passionate about Scotland Loves Local Week.

It’s support which she says has never been more important as businesses across Tayside and Fife work tirelessly to secure their survival in the face of unprecedented challenges – from continued Covid pandemic recovery to the cost of living crisis.

Jean says: “It’s hard out there at the moment – both for businesses and the communities they serve. But by creatively and collaboratively working for the community, small businesses can boost local morale.

“And by loving local, communities can boost our morale.”

Jean Young owner of Uptown Girl in Cowdenbeath.
Jean Young has owned Uptown Girl in Cowdenbeath since 2016.

The businesswoman, who has owned Uptown Girl in Cowdenbeath since 2016, is championing the ‘choose local’ rallying cry as part of the first Scotland Loves Local Week.

The event aims to shout about the amazing staff and brilliant businesses which are at the heart of communities.

But local businesses can only continue to be there for us if we are there for them.

Jean adds: “I have customers who first came to my shop as strangers and who are now friends. Their support, and that of the wider community, is so important to my business – now more than ever before.

“I’m proud to be an Employer Champion for Fife College, giving young people work experience and an opportunity to learn business skills in a live retail environment.

“I have also teamed up with other local businesses to run events such as masterclasses and workshops in my shop, because collaboration and working together is key to our survival.”

Amazing experiences on our doorstep

Launched as the nation emerged from the first Covid-19 lockdown in summer 2020, Scotland Loves Local has evolved into a campaign for longer-term good – encouraging people to make the places they live better by supporting the people and businesses around them.

And the focus is not just on shopping and retail. Everything from eating and entertainment to local transport is also receiving the hard-earned recognition it deserves.

Jane Kennedy, manager of BID St Andrews which is launching the Scotties by the Sea art trail, explains: “It’s never been more important for communities to get behind their local businesses.

“In St Andrews and across the wider region we have such a wealth of fantastic shopping, eating and leisure experiences.

“By loving local, people can discover all the amazing experiences that we have on our doorstep – while supporting local businesses that keep millions of pounds-worth of spending in our communities.

“That support will allow us to make the region an even better place to live, work and visit.”

McGill’s Bus Group, which operates Xplore Dundee routes, is among the businesses backing Scotland Loves Local.

McGill's Bus Group shows its support from Scotland Loves Local
McGill’s Bus Group is supporting Scotland Loves Local Week.

Managing director Alex Hornby says: “As a fiercely proud, family-owned Scottish company, we are completely aligned in terms of the local agenda, and we believe the bus is a powerful enabler to the economic health of Scotland’s villages, towns and cities.

“We are keen that the bus is seen as the solution to the shared problems of accessibility, congestion and carbon emissions, and therefore the sustainability, attractiveness and success of the local centres we serve.”

Boosting business and improving lives

One of the ways in which people across Tayside and Fife are showing their support for local businesses is by spending with them using the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, which locks money into the region’s economy. The programme is operated by Perth-based fintech Miconex.

Dundee Carers Centre, which aims to improve the lives of unpaid carers of all ages by giving help, advice and access to learning, is using the Scotland Loves Local Dundee Gift Card as part of its Short Breaks programme. This allows carers to take time for themselves to recharge or reconnect with a hobby.

Marthe Hastie, team leader at Dundee Carers Centre Short Breaks, says: “Our goal is to make the carer’s short break as stress free as possible, and having the gift card supports that – especially in the case of young carers or older carers as they don’t have to worry about cash.

“Another reason for choosing the Dundee Gift Card is that it means the money stays in the city. These businesses support our carers and it is important to us that we support the businesses in return.”

Building stronger communities during Scotland Loves Local Week

Scotland Loves Local is spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership with support from the Scottish Government, and is backed by local celebrities including STV weatherman Sean Batty.

TV weatherman Sean Batty is supporting Scotland Loves Local Week.
Sean Batty Supports Scotland Loves Local.

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick is also the Scottish Government Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning.

He says: “Scotland Loves Local Week is about celebrating our diverse local communities. By asking everyone to think local, whether in person or online, we protect the jobs of family, friends and neighbours, while sustaining services and creating community wealth.

“True economic and environmental sustainability lies in our local towns and villages. Scotland Loves Local brings together people and businesses to build stronger communities that can respond to challenges such as the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.”

The difference that thinking, choosing and spending locally makes is being celebrated as part of Scotland Loves Local Week, which runs until Sunday 3 September 2023.

Share photographs of your favourite local businesses – and tell everyone why they’re so special! – on social media using the hashtags #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal.

