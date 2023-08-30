Art student Eddiesa rocking new challenge to sign for audience of Dundee sci-fi music show

A young Angus performance student who was born profoundly deaf is to sign in her ‘first language’ at a Dundee rock show next month.

Eddiesa Lyon, 20, heard her first sounds at the age of three after having cochlear implants fitted.

She is about to begin a two-year HND in acting and performance at Dundee and Angus College and, for the past five years, has developed her drumming skills.

And next month Eddiesa will sign for the audience at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre when the Science Fiction Experience takes to the stage.

Sci-fi spectacular

With stunning visual effects and a custom-made light show it is Scotland’s biggest sci-fi rock show.

An eight-piece professional rock band perform deliver the interplanetary tale of romance and adventure.

Its climax is the popular rock anthem, The Power of Love.

And as a qualified British Sign Language signer, Eddiesa will bring the narrative to audience members with hearing loss.

She has also created her own signs for words featured in the show which do not have a BSL sign equivalent.

Eddiesa, who lives near Aberlemno, also has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Since 2018, she has enjoyed drumming lessons from Scott Burrell at his Red Rock Music studio in Arbroath.

Scott is the drummer in the Science Fiction Experience and his wife Rebecca, a producer/vocalist in the show, so Eddiesa jumped at the chance to get involved.

She said, “I’m so excited to be signing on stage for Scott, Rebecca and the rest of the Science Fiction Experience.

“Just because you have hearing loss doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy music and theatre and I’m living proof of that.

“Because of Bluetooth, I can listen to the same music as anyone else.

“It might sound different to what others hear but it’s all I know and, to me, it’s normal.

“When I drum, I feel a real connection to music through the vibrations of the drum kit.

“That wouldn’t be so powerful with other instruments and that’s what really brings it alive to me.”

Eddiesa added: “It’s not always easy but I try not to let my disability stop me.

“There are lots of options and ways to explore music, you just have to do it differently.”

Challenges met

Scott says working with Eddiesa has been an incredible rewarding experience.

“When Eddiesa first came to me as a student, I was completely unaware that she had cochlear implants,” he said.

“She didn’t make a big deal of it.

“As time went on, she taught me how to adapt to her communication challenges.

“In return, I’ve learnt that there are no boundaries to teaching or enjoying music.

“Eddiesa has been through a lot but is incredibly resilient and driven.

“Given that BSL is her first language, she was really excited at the prospect of signing for us.

“Her involvement will allow our audience, whatever their challenges and to immerse themselves in a musical science fiction adventure.”

Science Fiction Experience executive producer David Darling is looking forward to Ediessa taking the show to a new audience.

“As musicians, the band love performing and want as wide a range of people to enjoy the show as possible, and that includes those who might otherwise feel excluded.

“The show has a story arc running through it, and we are thrilled and privileged to have Eddiesa on board to communicate the thrill and back story of the show and its characters to those with hearing loss.”

After college, Eddiesa plans to study performance in British Sign Language and English at the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow and embark on an acting career.

The Gardyne Theatre performance is on Friday September 22.

For tickets, visit www.sfeconcerts.com