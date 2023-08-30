Art student Eddiesa rocking new challenge to sign for audience of Dundee sci-fi music show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Art student Eddiesa rocking new challenge to sign for audience of Dundee sci-fi music show

Angus 20-year-old Eddiesa Lyon was born profoundly deaf but has learned to drum and will deliver British Sign Language at the Science Fiction Experience rock music performance in the Gardyne Theatre.

By Graham Brown
Eddiesa Lyon will sign for the Gardyne Theatre audience. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Eddiesa Lyon will sign for the Gardyne Theatre audience. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A young Angus performance student who was born profoundly deaf is to sign in her ‘first language’ at a Dundee rock show next month.

Eddiesa Lyon, 20, heard her first sounds at the age of three after having cochlear implants fitted.

She is about to begin a two-year HND in acting and performance at Dundee and Angus College and, for the past five years, has developed her drumming skills.

BSL signer Eddiesa Lyon
Eddiesa Lyon will sign for the sci-fi rock show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And next month Eddiesa will sign for the audience at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre when the Science Fiction Experience takes to the stage.

Sci-fi spectacular

With stunning visual effects and a custom-made light show it is Scotland’s biggest sci-fi rock show.

An eight-piece professional rock band perform deliver the interplanetary tale of romance and adventure.

Its climax is the popular rock anthem, The Power of Love.

And as a qualified British Sign Language signer, Eddiesa will bring the narrative to audience members with hearing loss.

She has also created her own signs for words featured in the show which do not have a BSL sign equivalent.

Eddiesa, who lives near Aberlemno, also has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Since 2018, she has enjoyed drumming lessons from Scott Burrell at his Red Rock Music studio in Arbroath.

Scott is the drummer in the Science Fiction Experience and his wife Rebecca, a producer/vocalist in the show, so Eddiesa jumped at the chance to get involved.

Angus woman Eddiesa Lyon to sign in BSL for Gardyne Theatre audience.
Producer and vocalist Rebecca Connelly, Eddiesa Lyon, show creator David Darling and co-writer and musician Scott Burrell at Red Rock Music. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said, “I’m so excited to be signing on stage for Scott, Rebecca and the rest of the Science Fiction Experience.

“Just because you have hearing loss doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy music and theatre and I’m living proof of that.

“Because of Bluetooth, I can listen to the same music as anyone else.

“It might sound different to what others hear but it’s all I know and, to me, it’s normal.

“When I drum, I feel a real connection to music through the vibrations of the drum kit.

Eddies Lyon Angus BSL signer.
Eddiesa at Red Rock Music. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“That wouldn’t be so powerful with other instruments and that’s what really brings it alive to me.”

Eddiesa added: “It’s not always easy but I try not to let my disability stop me.

“There are lots of options and ways to explore music, you just have to do it differently.”

Challenges met

Scott says working with Eddiesa has been an incredible rewarding experience.

“When Eddiesa first came to me as a student, I was completely unaware that she had cochlear implants,” he said.

“She didn’t make a big deal of it.

Angus sign language expert Eddiesa Lyon.
Eddiesa has devised her own signs for the Gardyne Theatre show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“As time went on, she taught me how to adapt to her communication challenges.

“In return, I’ve learnt that there are no boundaries to teaching or enjoying music.

“Eddiesa has been through a lot but is incredibly resilient and driven.

“Given that BSL is her first language, she was really excited at the prospect of signing for us.

“Her involvement will allow our audience, whatever their challenges and to immerse themselves in a musical science fiction adventure.”

Science Fiction Experience executive producer David Darling is looking forward to Ediessa taking the show to a new audience.

“As musicians, the band love performing and want as wide a range of people to enjoy the show as possible, and that includes those who might otherwise feel excluded.

BSL signer Eddiesa Lyon from Angus.
Eddiesa is about to embark on an arts course at D&A College. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The show has a story arc running through it, and we are thrilled and privileged to have Eddiesa on board to communicate the thrill and back story of the show and its characters to those with hearing loss.”

After college, Eddiesa plans to study performance in British Sign Language and English at the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow and embark on an acting career.

The Gardyne Theatre performance is on Friday September 22.

For tickets, visit www.sfeconcerts.com

More from Angus & The Mearns

Police escorting the swans off the A90 at Brechin.
Swans on A90 near Brechin bring traffic to a halt
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Dundee knifeman who attacked rival after three-day booze and drug binge is jailed
Rupert Nielsen stayed and played at the Buckhood Cottage home of his forebears in Glen Prosen. Image: Supplied
VIDEO: Young Kiwi bagpiper stirs the soul with a tune on doorstep of ancestral…
Jocky McLean (right) and Brechin Boxing Club second coach Lloyd Gwishiri at the old leisure centre. Image: Supplied
Boxing coach Jocky has knockout plan for old Brechin leisure centre
Business founder William 'Bill' Whitton of Arbroath has died.
William Whitton: Founder of Arbroath-based flooring retailer dies aged 77
Arran McPherson has been jailed for causing Dolores Humphries' death by dangerous driving
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother 'Saint Doe' hit out at young killer's sentence
Police have named the 84-year-old man who died following Friday's crash in Forfar.
Man, 84, who died in Forfar crash named by police
Construction of new bridge spanning Dighty Burn on the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal path.
New image reveals progress on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal route
Angus councillors will discuss the national proposal on Tuesday. Image: Google maps
Proposed council tax hike will cost Angus residents £2.5m
22
A design impression of how the Commercial Street frontage will look. Image: Remax Property Centre
Homebuyers express interest in historic Newtyle railway station housing conversion