Restaurant review: Savour homely Italian cuisine at Casa Mia in Dunfermline

A lively Italian food experience was promised as soon as we saw the sign for Casa Mia in Dunfermline.

It was a bustling Saturday night inside the restaurant, with the odd table free for reservations.

Customers were chatting, laughing and enjoying slices of mouth-watering pizza.

Casa Mia beckoned us with the allure of authentic Italian cuisine and that’s precisely what my partner Joe and I were after.

Casa Mia

Casa Mia is a family-run restaurant and you are reminded of this throughout your visit.

The family come from a small town in the south of Italy called Alife – an acronym for “a lively Italian food experience”.

The name Casa Mia directly translates to ‘my home’.

It was chosen by the family to remind diners that they want them to feel ‘at home’ in the restaurant.

Nods to Italian food and Casa Mia’s identify are included in the decor.

Green features throughout, linking to the basil leaf found on the wall and menu.

Indeed, Casa Mia managed to create an atmosphere that truly felt like home, evoking the spirit of a modern Italian restaurant.

We were greeted almost immediately at the door and taken to our seats, where we could view the chef skilfully working the pizza oven and eye the delicious food locals were tucking into.

This emphasis on creating a homely environment added an extra sprinkle of charm to our experience.

The food

By the time we were brought water, I had scanned the menu.

Our options were vast and all sounded appetising so it was tricky to decide what we fancied.

Between us we shared three mains and a side, followed by dessert. I also ordered a pint of diet coke costing £4.50.

With 15 pasta dishes to choose from, we opted for panciotte di mare.

This was fresh pasta stuffed with king prawns and scallops tossed with garlic, jumbo prawns, cherry tomatoes and white wine.

The panciotte di mare was bursting with flavours that worked in harmony. The sauce complimented the seafood, while the garlic was not overpowering or distracting.

Our pasta was fresh, preserving the moistness and tenderness of the prawns perfectly.

At a cost of £18, this dish felt like good value considering the quality and variety of ingredients used.

Joe ordered a calzone, priced at £14.50, for his main.

Made with San Marzano tomato sauce, this folded pizza also had fior di latte mozzarella cheese, mushroom and ham.

The dough was soft, yet chewy, providing the perfect base for the tangy tomato flavours and warm cheese.

While Joe would have preferred some more seasoning, we marked this down to personal taste.

The golosa pizza was the showstopper for us.

Once again, we had soft chewy dough that was topped with layers of mortadella meat, mozzarella dior de latte cheese and a salty pistachio cream.

Crushed roasted pistachios and basil leaves were sprinkled over the burrata cheese, which was the centre of this masterpiece.

As I sliced into the burrata, cream oozed out and gave the pizza more flavours to shout about.

I savoured the rich nutty notes combined with an almost-sweet meat, whilst the texture melded the experience together.

Every bite of the golosa felt like home.

This pizza has consumed my thoughts since I ate it, so £16 feels like excellent value.

We enjoyed the truffle parmesan fries as a side with our mains.

Each chip had the perfect crunch, contrasting with our doughy pizzas and soft seafood pasta.

It paired well with the golosa, as the drizzle of truffle oil imparted an earthy yet nutty aroma.

A generous sprinkle of parmesan cheese elevated the chips to the next level, providing a salty kick.

Our only complaint was towards the bottom of the bowl, the chips were steeped in an excessive amount of oil.

But, for £5 you can’t go wrong.

For dessert, we shared the homemade tiramisu made with savoiardi biscuit, mascarpone and espresso coffee.

At £7.25, it was one of the cheaper desserts.

Tiramisu is one of my favourites and this one – served in a small jar – did not disappoint.

It is a true testament to the art of Italian dessert making, with velvety mascarpone cheese, beautiful coffee-soaked fingers and a hint of cocoa that completes it.

The dessert was sweet, but not overpowering. Every bite was bliss.

My only regret was that Joe and I shared it, rather than having one to myself.

The verdict

Casa Mia offered an Italian dining experience that truly felt like home.

It delivered the lively Italian food experience that was promised on the signage, with background noise of happy chatter and Italian music.

Our servers were fast, friendly and knowledgeable.

The food was outstanding and authentic Italian flavours shone through every dish.

My golosa pizza was one of the best pizzas I’ve ever tasted, proving you can savour the true taste of Italy right here in Dunfermline.

Casa Mia strikes the balance of being an excellent place for Italian food while creating a homely environment you can relax in with friends and family.

Casa Mia, Dunfermline – information

Address: 13 Nethertown Broad St, Dunfermline, KY12 7DS

Tel: 01383 726669

Website: casamiadunfermline.co.uk

Price: £65.25 for one drinks, three mains, one side and one dessert

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.