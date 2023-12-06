Front of house hero Carol celebrates 30 years working for family business The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Front of house hero Carol celebrates 30 years working for family business The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus

Carol-Anne Key has dedicated 30 years of her life to working at the family-run hotel.

By Joanna Bremner
Carol Anne Key smiles beyond the camera, stood in front of the doorway at the Red House Hotel.
Local hero Carol-Anne Key has worked at the Red House Hotel for 30 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Would you work at the hotel where you got married?

Carol-Anne Key, front of house of the Red House Hotel, does.

Thirty years ago, Carol-Anne had her wedding reception in at the family-run hotel and, clearly, fell in love with the place.

Now, she is a valued long-term member of the team, having worked there for 30 years.

Carol-Anne Key and her husband, Dave, on their wedding day at the Red House Hotel, Coupar Angus.
Carol-Anne Key and her husband, Dave, on their wedding day at the Red House Hotel, Coupar Angus. Image: Carol-Anne Key.

So what is it that keeps her coming back?

After having a stint in a hotel in York as a teenager, Carol-Anne developed a passion for working in hospitality.

“I loved the staff down there and speaking to customers,” she says.

And, after having her own wedding reception at the Red House Hotel in October 1993, she was inspired to join the team in the November.

‘Work mums’ are half the fun

“It doesn’t feel like 30 years, to be honest,” Carol-Anne laughs.

“But I guess that’s because it’s been such a good family environment to work in.”

Befriending regulars, who love to see Carol-Anne’s face behind the desk, has been a big part of her enjoyment of the job.

“You get to know some of the customers over the years,” she says.

“There’s a lot of regulars who come back and they’ve got to know me.

“We get golfing parties who return year after year and they’re always pleased to see me.

“It’s a familiar face, and all that.”

Not only has Carol-Anne enjoyed getting to know returning guests during the last 30 years, she has also loved making lifelong friends with other staff.

Carol-Anne Key and her colleague Sarah Cooper at The Red House Hotel's bar, with a tray of a pint and a can of Irn Bru.
Popular front of house Carol-Anne Key who has worked at the Red House Hotel for 30 years, alongside assistant manager Sarah Cooper. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Moyra Bannerman, a member of the family who run the hotel, has played the role of Carol-Anne’s “work mum” over the last three decades.

Now, it’s Carol-Anne’s turn to help out the younger staff and take up the mum mantle.

“There’s been quite a lot of young ones who have treated me like their work mum,” she says.

“We had a girl from Ukraine who was here for a year.

“I certainly took her under my wing and she called me her work mum.”

Working as front of house helped Carol-Anne conquer shyness

As a teenager, Carol-Anne says she was quite shy.

Anyone who knows her now will know that is not the case today.

“I was quite shy at that age,” she recalls.

“But speaking to customers helped me conquer my shyness.

“I really came out of my shell.”

Carol-Anne Key, front of house at the Red House Hotel, smiles at the camera with one armed leaning against the bar.
Carol-Anne Key who has worked at the Red House Hotel for 30 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now, her own learnings from battling her nerves help her encourage younger staff who are struggling with the same thing.

“The job does mean that you have to speak to people,” she says, “you have to make the customers hear you.

“It does help with shyness. It makes you more of a confident person by forcing you to talk to people.”

Don’t ‘turn your nose up’ at hospitality staff

Looking back at 30 years in the hospitality industry, Carol-Anne is proud of her role at the Red House Hotel.

Making sure guests have the best experience possible, and helping “the young ones” hone their craft, she has undoubtedly made a difference to the local community.

“Not everybody thinks waitressing or hospitality is a career,” says Carol-Anne, “many think of it as a pastime,” says Carol-Anne.

“They think: ‘oh, you’re just a waitress, you’re just front of house’.

“Some people turn their noses up at you. They think it’s not a good job to be in.

“You get a little bit annoyed about it.

“Because that’s the career path I’ve chosen.”

Carol-Anne Key.
Carol-Anne Key at the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Hotel owner, Alan Bannerman, has thanked Carol-Anne’s loyalty to their family-run hotel.

“My family and I are very grateful for Carol-Anne’s long service,” he says.

“We send her the warmest congratulations on this significant milestone.

“She’s an extremely valued member of staff, who along with our entire team, really went the extra mile for us during Covid-19.

“We couldn’t have got through it without people like her.”

