New Indian restaurant and takeaway to open on Dundee’s Perth Road

A new Indian restaurant and takeaway is set to open on Dundee’s Perth Road.

Babujee will launch under the stewardship of Nasir Hussain in the former Underworld Cafe.

Nasir, 37, brings a wealth of experience after previously managing the Goa Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry, among other venues.

Babujee will serve up a range of Indian and Asian food including tawa dishes, which are served on a round hotplate.

Nasir told The Courier the interest in the restaurant has already been “incredible”.

He said: “The venue has been totally transformed and it’s been great to see it coming together.

“We will be bringing a new, innovative menu to Dundee, including a new tapas lunch menu.”

Babujee: New Dundee Indian restaurant welcomes chef from Bradford

The new head chef at Babujee has relocated from Bradford – famous for its curries – and will be bringing some of his favourite dishes from the English city.

The takeaway opens this Thursday with the restaurant following next week for sit-in dining.

Nasir added: “It has been a nine-month project to refurbish this place.

“We’ve got a brand new kitchen as well.

“The Perth Road is a very exciting area and the level of interest in us opening here has been incredible.

“We’re ready to go and I can’t wait to open and welcome customers inside.”

It comes after it emerged there are plans to reopen the Dil’Se Indian restaurant on Perth Road, though the venue remains shut for now.