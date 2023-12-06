New Indian restaurant and takeaway to open on Dundee’s Perth Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Indian restaurant and takeaway to open on Dundee’s Perth Road

Babujee has taken over the former Underworld Cafe.

By James Simpson
Nasir Hussain outside Babujee in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Nasir Hussain outside Babujee in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new Indian restaurant and takeaway is set to open on Dundee’s Perth Road.

Babujee will launch under the stewardship of Nasir Hussain in the former Underworld Cafe.

Nasir, 37, brings a wealth of experience after previously managing the Goa Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry, among other venues.

Inside the new restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Babujee will serve up a range of Indian and Asian food including tawa dishes, which are served on a round hotplate.

Nasir told The Courier the interest in the restaurant has already been “incredible”.

He said: “The venue has been totally transformed and it’s been great to see it coming together.

“We will be bringing a new, innovative menu to Dundee, including a new tapas lunch menu.”

Babujee: New Dundee Indian restaurant welcomes chef from Bradford

The new head chef at Babujee has relocated from Bradford – famous for its curries – and will be bringing some of his favourite dishes from the English city.

The takeaway opens this Thursday with the restaurant following next week for sit-in dining.

Nasir added: “It has been a nine-month project to refurbish this place.

“We’ve got a brand new kitchen as well.

Babujee’s offering will include tawa dishes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The restaurant has been renovated over the past nine months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The Perth Road is a very exciting area and the level of interest in us opening here has been incredible.

“We’re ready to go and I can’t wait to open and welcome customers inside.”

It comes after it emerged there are plans to reopen the Dil’Se Indian restaurant on Perth Road, though the venue remains shut for now.

